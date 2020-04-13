On Easter Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs warmed the hearts of their fans by showing us their best dance moves in an Instagram Live dance-a-thon for charity.

But when it came to his drastically different reactions to Lizzo twerking during the same livestream event as opposed to reality star Draya Michelle, many accused the music mogul of having a double standard.

Diddy hosted an Instagram Live party that was slated to be the “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Diddy’s dance-a-thon, which later featured Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, Maluma, according to Billboard, brought in more than $3.4 million in donations for Direct Relief, a non-profit that coordinates the distribution of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, and gowns,) to healthcare personnel across the country.

Following the heartwarming cameo from Lopez, Lizzo joined the party and began twerking while Diddy was off-screen as his sons danced in front of the camera. However, when the hip-hop veteran caught wind of the plus-sized entertainer’s dance moves, he ran back into the frame and cut her short.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” he told Lizzo. “Stop the music. It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family-friendly.”

“Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun,” she responded apologetically. ‘Well, don’t play that kind of… play something I can bop to.”

However, when Draya opted to do the same dance moves, not only did Diddy not chastise her for not being “family friendly,” he smiled encouragingly as his sons clapped for her to continue.

Fans quickly took offense to Diddy’s differing response to each celeb, saying it was a perfect illustration of the fat phobia Lizzo has publicly dealt with since she’s become a top-selling artist.

“These mfers were fine with a slim woman twerking, but five seconds into Lizzo doing the same thing and suddenly it’s a f**king crime,” one annoyed Twitter user posted.

“Diddy letting Draya twerk, but telling Lizzo issa ‘family show’ is some grade A fat phobic bulls**t,” another agreed.

Lol not shocking. It’s because fat black bodies are considered inappropriate.

Diddy responded to the criticism, also on Instagram Live:

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear—my queen, my sister Lizzo,” Diddy said that he’d stopped her segment because the song contained profanity.

“She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter.”

“It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?”

“Lizzo, we love you,” Diddy added. “Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.”

Still, most observers didn’t buy it.

