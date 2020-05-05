Singer says Kanye West made her write apology letter over encounter

La Roux vocalist Elly Jackson called Yeezy 'weird' to one of his friends ... and he called her out for talking about him behind his back

Unbeknownst the world, Kanye West had to check another pop princess. This time, Yeezy wasn’t the one issuing an apology, it was the vocalist — who happened to be Elly Jackson from the British band, La Roux.

The “Jesus is King” rapper connected with Jackson and her “mates” in a studio once and not only considered him “strange,” but went around telling folk. Bad move … didn’t she know the power of Yeezus?

On Phil Taggart‘s Slacker Podcast, Jackson revealed how taken aback she was by the tenor of this particular encounter and that she didn’t consider him “normal.”

“He’s one of those people who’s not 100 percent normal,” She remarked. “You can’t talk about anything normal. You can’t just have a normal conversation.”

As if stunned by his genius or mania, she continued, “He’s on show 24 hours a day, it’s just him. It’s kind of amazing to be around. I’ll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange.”

The singer did not keep her thought to herself and opined to a mutual friend about her impression of the artist, saying she thought he was “pretty weird.” The person went on to tell West what was being said about him, and like the Chicago “G” he is, he allegedly contacted her and demanded an apology.

“It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I sat there on my sofa lol-ing to myself like, ‘Dear Kanye…’ They told on me. It was ridiculous,” Jackson recalled. “I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face — although they do actually have quite a lot of power… I was like, ‘I think I am going to genuinely apologize. It’s no skin off my nose to write this email.'”

Jackson and her group, La Roux collaborated with West on the 2010 song, “All of the Lights” off of his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album and for the remix of their song, “In for the Kill” released the same year.

Perhaps only appreciative of his brilliance in the lab and not a fan of his person, this is not the first time that she has formed her lips to say something slick out our Kanye.

During a Sunday Times in 2014, Jackson actually uttered in an interview, “F*ck Kanye! Nobody likes him.”

People may not like Kanye’s MAGA rhetoric and behavior when he is off the meds he takes for his bipolar disorder, but he belongs to Hip-Hop. The culture may not always like him, but it loves him, which is evident about how many celebrated his Jesus is King and Jesus is Born albums, his Mary musical, and his weekly Sunday Services. #BenitaButrel

As if the singer actually knows Benita Butrel, the fictional character played by Kim Wayans in the ’90s hit variety show, In Living Color, she remarked:

“I didn’t say anything bad about him … I just saw some behavior — and it wasn’t directed at me—that I found upsetting and unsettling.”

But … you did write that letter.