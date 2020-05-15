Susan Rice ‘certainly would say yes’ on possibility of being Biden’s running mate

Ambassador Rice then went on to clarify that her first priority is helping Biden win the election against Trump, regardless of whether he picked her as his running mate or not.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has made it clear that he plans to choose a woman as a running mate in the upcoming presidential election and now it appears former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser Susan Rice is throwing her hat in the ring.

Thursday evening, during a remote appearance on Margaret Hoover‘s PBS show Firing Line Rice was surprisingly candid about her willingness to hop on the ticket with Biden.

“I’m humbled and honored to be among the extremely accomplished women who are reportedly being considered in that regard,” Rice said. “I know Joe Biden well. I’ve worked with him very closely. I know he’ll be a great president of the United States.”

When she was asked if she would accept the vice-presidential nomination, the ex-Obama administration official responded: “I would certainly yes.”

To which a stunned Hoover reacted with, “Wow.”

“Should I say no?” Rice added. “You know, I think everybody who’s been asked that question has given the same answer. So that’s not a surprise.”

She then went on to clarify that her first priority was helping Biden win the election against President Donald Trump, regardless of whether he picked her as his running mate or not.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about my ambitions,” she noted.

.@AmbassadorRice is “humbled and honored” she’s reportedly a Biden VP contender.@MargaretHoover: Would you say yes if he asked you?

Rice: I certainly would say yes. Hoover: Wow. Rice: …if that were the role in which he felt I could best serve, then I'm not going to say no. pic.twitter.com/zSG15gL9Mx — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) May 14, 2020

