911 call from Breonna Taylor shooting: “Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend”

Her boyfriend says that he thought the shooters were intruders in a home invasion

The death of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was fatally shot by police in a “no-knock” raid while she slept in her apartment, has made headlines over the last few weeks. Now the 911 call from the evening she was killed has been released.

READ MORE: Roc Nation hosts press conference on murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

“I don’t know what happened … somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, can be heard telling the dispatcher. When asked where Taylor had been shot, he replied, “I don’t know, she is on the ground right now. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

He then says that Taylor is unresponsive, yelling “Help!” and “Oh my God,” throughout the two-minute call. According to CBS affiliate WLKY-TV the chilling audio was released by an attorney for Taylor’s family.

A lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family claimed the officers arrived at the home in plainclothes and in unmarked cars and did not announce themselves, which is why both Walker and Taylor believed them to be home intruders.

NEW: 911 call from Breonna Taylor's shooting death released: "Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.” Why hasn’t the @NRA defended #BreonnaTaylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a permitted gun owner who was defending his home? https://t.co/Q6xFDIhVue — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 29, 2020

Following the shooting, Walker was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and assault for defending his girlfriend. But earlier this month, the charges were dropped in the wake of public backlash.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed a change in policy that mandates plainclothes officers would now be equipped with body cameras while administering search warrants.

Prior to the March 13th incident where Taylor was shot eight times, officers with a warrant signed off by a local judge were allowed to enter private property without announcing their arrival.

Fischer says a new directive states that the standing police chief will also have to sign off on what police call “no-knock” search warrants.

“This is a step, but we know there needs to be more conversation on the use of these warrants,” Fischer said in an address streamed on the internet.

READ MORE: Louisville prosecutor dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!