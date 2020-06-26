Meghan and Harry sign with same agency that reps the Obamas for public speaking

The once royal couple are making strides to earn a living now that they've settled in their new Los Angeles home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just signed on with the same high-profile agency as Barack and Michelle Obama to represent them as they gear up to start booking speaking engagements in the wake of a global pandemic.

According to Vanity Fair, the former senior members of the royal family have just signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which, according to its website, is “the world’s leading speakers bureau.”

In addition to the former president and first lady, the agency boasts some of the most in-demand speakers in the world including Stacey Abrams, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, Shaquille O’Neal, and Venus Williams.

Tyler Perry – whose Beverly Hills mansion Harry and Meghan are reportedly living in at the moment – is also represented by the agency.

“Harry and Meghan are said to be looking at the Obamas’ business model as inspiration for their own, and public speaking is likely to be key to their future earnings,” reports Variety.

“Since arriving in Los Angeles they have not earned a penny, choosing instead to focus on their charities and Covid-19 response work. Signing up with the Harry Walker agency is their first major move, and a strong hint that we will soon see—and hear—more of the royal couple.”

While the Sussex’s have been focused on philanthropy since living in Los Angeles, with Meghan even reportedly donating her fee for voicing Disney’s Elephant documentary to Elephants Without Borders – those who are fortunate enough to be part of the bureau’s roster, reportedly make millions of dollars via lucrative public speaking engagements.

Vanity Fair also reports that the similarities between the Sussex’ may go deeper than just who they’re represented by, as there has been chatter that the current wave of uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder has inspired the company to get even more engaged in politics and social change than they already were.

It’s even been alleged that, “Meghan is excited about the role she can play in this moment of American history—and she might even take that energy all the way to elected office.”

