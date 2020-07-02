Holly Robinson Peete’s daughter Ryan comes out as gay

She used Pride Month as an opportunity to come out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ryan Peete, the daughter of actress Holly Robinson-Peete and former NFL player Rodney Peete, used Pride Month as an opportunity to come out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I was debating making this post, but it’s important to me so I’m going to go forth!” Peete wrote last week in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I haven’t directly talked about this on Instagram, but I’ve been openly gay for about a year and a half now. I never thought that I’d ever be this comfortable with myself, and it’s crazy to me that I can now say this with pride. Coming to terms with this has not been a comfortable journey.”

“There were times while in school where I didn’t want to exist anymore because I didn’t want to be gay,” she confessed, outlining how she spent much of her time at NYU depressed and struggling to accept herself.

READ MORE: ‘Riverdale’ actress apologizes for demanding justice for Breonna Taylor using topless photo

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan creates summer drive-in movie series

“I was reading old journal entries from my junior year and breaks my heart thinking about how much I hated myself as I struggled to contextualize the confusing feelings I had for girls. Liking women used to bring me a lot of shame, but I’m so grateful for the comfort I have in myself now.”

Fortunately, Peet pushed past those dark times and was embraced by not just her parents and loved ones, but also from her chosen family in the Black queer community.

“I’m thankful for my immediate family, who accepts and embraces me fully with open arms. I’m grateful for the friends I made while in school who were there for me when I was at my lowest. I’m thankful for all of the black queer people before me who fought for my right to live my life authentically and openly,” she concluded.

“In the midst of everything going on, here is a friendly reminder: If your revolution doesn’t include black queer voices, it’s anti-black. Happy pride month, thank youuuuu.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!