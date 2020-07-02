Coronavirus forces Howard to cancel Homecoming weekend

The annual gathering which brings alumni to the campus and includes events, concerts and parties, will not take place this year

If you were looking forward to attending Howard University’s Homecoming in Washington D.C this fall, you’re out of luck!

Thursday, Anna-Lysa Gayle from D.C’s ABC News 7 broke the news that one of the most anticipated events of the fall season would not be happening amidst safety concerns about throwing large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“BREAKING: @HowardU Homecoming is NOT happening this year, due to safety concerns amid the pandemic,” Gayle tweeted that afternoon. “Just had a conversation with @HUPrez17 about plans for the fall, which will air soon on @whuttv.”

Her followers quickly made their feelings known, writing messages like, “Thanks for officially breaking hearts everywhere.”

