Lizzo responds to owner after being kicked out of vacation rental

Lizzo sent a message on her Instagram to a man she rented from who she says tried to shame her and her friends for having too much fun

Over the weekend singer Lizzo publicly addressed a rude landlord who she says kicked her and her girlfriends out of their vacation home after ridiculing her for her dance moves.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my seven-day rental three days early yesterday,” the 32-year-old wrote as the accompanying caption to a clip of herself twerking in a red swimsuit coverup. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my six Black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

“I know you’re watching my page,” she continued, “so I just want you to know you can’t stop this Black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo.”

Though Lizzo didn’t identify who the rental homeowner was or where she and her friends had traveled for her girls’ trip, based on her account many speculated if the incident with the homeowner could have been racially motivated.

This assumption is mostly because harassment and threatening to call the police over seemingly innocuous slights have become earmarks of white citizens pulling a “Karen” on Black people but the entertainer stopped short of revealing whether she believed race played a factor in her treatment.

Thursday, the “Truth Hurts” singer also clarified to her concerned fans that everyone in her party had been tested for the novel coronavirus before the vacation and no one was infected.

“Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing footage of herself smiling with five of her friends.

She then added, “We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks.”

