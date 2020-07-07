Charlamagne Tha God lands weekly Comedy Central show after viral Biden interview

A change in leadership at the network and the ability to go viral worked in his favor

Earlier this year Charlamagne Tha God‘s interview with Joe Biden made headlines. Now the unapologetic Breakfast Club host has reportedly landed a weekly hosting gig at Comedy Central thanks to his penchant for going viral.

Tuesday morning it was reported that the 42-year-old had inked a deal to host a weekly, half-hour interview show on Comedy Central.

Charlamagne Tha God, left, interviews Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, on “The Breakfast Club.” (Photo: The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM)

“I will tell you that it’s going to have a cable-news construct,” Charlamagne revealed according to Vulture, although he was elusive about the format. “It’s going to be me. I’m going to give you something that you don’t get on the news all of the time, and that’s the God’s honest truth.”

READ MORE: Michael Jackson featured in trailer for daughter Paris’ new reality show

The radio personality went on to say that although he’s not opposed to the idea of hosting a nightly show at some point, but believed, “weekly shows, honestly, have the most impact.”

“I’m not one of those hot-topics people who just is running around looking at what’s trending on Twitter,” he continued. “I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward.”

Last year, the Breakfast Club took a meeting with Comedy Central execs and pitched them an idea for a talk show, but according to him, “They did not get it — in any way, shape, or form. I was told that they didn’t know where the funny was going to come from.”

Charlamagne Tha God is headed back to television https://t.co/4czu6Umq6l — Vulture (@vulture) July 7, 2020

READ MORE: Charlamagne Tha God responds to Biden ‘You ain’t Black’ backlash

Despite that initial pass on him, two things have recently worked in his favor. Firstly, there’s been a change in leadership at Comedy Central. The Viacom CBS network is now under the control of Chris McCarthy, a 16-year company veteran.

McCarthy got in touch with Charlamagne even before his new role was announced to see if he was still interested in coming to Comedy Central. In addition to having the right people on his side, Charlamagne then made national news for his candid interview with presumptive Democratic nominee Biden. It further solidified his credibility to host a weekly news program.

Although McCarthy has yet to lock in a date for the show launch, it appears his goal is to do it sooner rather than later.

“I’m hopeful we can get something up by the end of the year,” he said. “I think his voice, in this time, is incredibly important. If we could get him on today, I would. But we want to give him the time to work the creative out.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!