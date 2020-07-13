Chance The Rapper slammed for suggesting he’d support Kanye West over Biden

The rap star used his social media platform to endorse his fellow Chicago artist

Chance the Rapper, Kanye West (Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper is usually on Black Twitter’s good side, but this week he started off things on shaky ground after he alluded to the fact that he was open to voting for Kanye West over presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Monday, Chance took Twitter and began by quote-tweeting West’s tribute to his late mother, Donda West, writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

Some hoped this was just a one off tweet written in jest, but he then spent the next hour going after Biden, Democrats, and the short comings of the two-party system.

Chance The Rapper performs at Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?” he wrote. “I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??

If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2020

While there’s no doubt that Chance has always been clear about his affection for his longtime collaborator and fellow Chicago native, Keith Boykin echoed the sentiments of many when he pointed out, “If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump.”

“I didnt plan on trending today,” the rapper wrote in response to the backlash. “But I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton.”

“I also always felt a way about people using the word “presidential,” he continued. “Like a n**ga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential??”

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

delete, and I cannot emphasize this enough, your account — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) July 13, 2020

Despite the criticism, Chance doubled down, polling his followers about reparations then asking them to look at Kanye’s ‘platform.’

Reparations. Prison Abolition. Universal Basic Housing. Education Reform. Universal Basic Income. There’s more but ion work for folks so ill let him do his job. Just saying we been doing this thing the same way for a long time. Can a blck man get a chance — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

However, it seems Chance was a little disturbed when Terry Crews, whose been dragged for his comments on race, agreed with his posts.

I feel your pain😂😂😂 https://t.co/JSVTLYRBeb — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 13, 2020

Don’t worry bro. I deleted it https://t.co/dZ8o7Szlxl — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 13, 2020

Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

West has not yet fulfilled the legal requirements to run for president, according to multiple sources, so it’s unlikely his presidential bid will happen. But he has one other celebrated supporter, according to the New York Post – Tesla founder Elon Musk.

