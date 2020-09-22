Da Brat on dating Allen Iverson: ‘Never talked’ about my bisexuality

Da Brat and Allen Iverson dated in the early 90s but broke up because of his cheating, according to the rapper

Loading the player...

Da Brat has opened up about her relationship with NBA All-Star Allen Iverson and her bisexuality.

The Funkdafied rapper appeared on Kandi Burruss’s YouTube show Speak On It over the weekend and spoke about her relationship with Iverson, 45. The two dated in the early 90s and she says she was very committed to the former Philadelphia 76ers star.

Read More: Da Brat feels ‘weight has been lifted’ since coming out as a lesbian

Da Brat (Credit: Da Brat)

“I’m a grandma’s child. I’m very domesticated. I like cooking. I like cleaning. I like folding. It’s therapeutic. I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast and j–- his d–– off when he’d wake up in the morning. The things he liked, just to make sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy,” Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, said.

Da Brat, 46, continued that their romance was ruined by the basketball player’s infidelity. She claimed he never stopped cheating.

“I was like, ‘This is it!’ But then I think you know, basketball players? Hoes. He had a baby mama, some kids. He had a lot of stuff going on. So it lasted for a good while,” she recalled. “Both of my grandmothers, they were alive. They loved him. He was so sweet to them. It was good for a minute. It was good for a long time. It just didn’t work out. Too many b—-.”

Da Brat remembered the moment when the relationship ended. It was when a half-naked woman approached the couple in a hotel hallway.

“The last straw, I think we were sitting outside the hotel, in the hallway. And this half-naked b—-, walks up the hallway talking about she looking for him. I’m sitting there with him. I’m like, ‘B—, I know you see me sitting here with this n—. You still gon’ say you looking for him?’ I must have molly whopped that b— down the hallway,” Da Brat said in the interview. “I said, ‘You know what, I can’t do this. I can’t do this with you.’ I just faded out, stopped answering the calls and it fizzled out.”

Read More: LisaRaye reveals she played matchmaker for sister Da Brat and girlfriend

“But then I heard, he was f–– this b—, that b— , b—- I knew, b—–s I was cool with. I was like nope. I’m done.”

Iverson married his high school sweetheart, Tawanna Turner, in 2001. The two, who have five children together, divorced in 2013, but remain a couple.

As theGrio reported, Da Brat has since moved on and is dating Jesseca DuPart, whom she refers to as “my last” partner. She publicly came out earlier this year and DuPart influenced her decision to do so. DaBrat says she wanted people to see her happiness though the two have no immediate wedding plans.

“As long as I’m happy, I feel like she would understand,” she added. “I would marry her but I got my own legal issues and my own life issues that I want to keep separate from hers. I’d not want to pull her into none of my s—.”

Burruss asked Da Brat if Iverson ever suspected that she was bisexual. The rapper responded that it simply wasn’t discussed.

“I think he knew but we never talked about it. I met his whole family and we never talked about it.”

Watch the full interview below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!