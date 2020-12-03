Snoop Dogg to launch boxing league after going viral for commentary

In partnership with Triller, the rapper announced 'The Fight Club' where he will serve as host and commentator.

Snoop Dogg revealed a new partnership to create a boxing league after finding recent success as a sports commentator.

As theGrio reported, the West Coast rapper tapped into a new talent during the pay-per-view boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The fight between the two titans of the sport ended in a draw but turned into a win for Snoop. Social media lit up with praise for his nuanced and entertaining commentary during the fight. He had previously offered commentary for UFC fights on the series Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith tweeted “he’s doing fantastic,” calling the rapper the best part of the match.

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020

Now, he has capitalized on the moment to create his own league where he will get to host and document the action.

The Doggystyle rapper shared the news on Instagram, stating “Bidness as usual.”

According to ESPN, the rapper is partnering with Triller, the entertainment and music platform responsible for the Tyson-Jones match, to create The Fight Club. The league issued plans to produce five to eight events per year with the MC as host and commentator. The sports outlet stated the new venture will be “connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars willing to tackle a new venture and enter the world of boxing, as well as pro boxers making their way up.”

Snoop Dogg will also assist in the musical aspect of The Fight Club.

“Today marks a paradigm shift as Triller and Proxima’s The Fight Club dedicates itself to delivering top-notch immersive experiences in the comfort of your home,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, the co-founder of The Fight Club, according to ESPN.

