Tisha Campbell, Duane Martin’s divorce finalized two years after separation

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell are legally divorced.

A judge decided on Wednesday that the actors will not pay spousal or child support to each other and they will share custody of their youngest son, Ezekiel. (Their oldest, Xen, is eighteen and lives with Campbell.) Per TMZ, they will have the child on alternating weeks.

The source obtained court documents that say Campbell is able to keep a leased property and a leased 2020 BMW. Martin is taking a Kawasaki motorcycle, a BMW scooter, a 2014 Bentley and a leased property.

The judge also ordered them to, “Treat each other with respect and civility” while in their son’s presence.

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin (Getty Images)

During a recent sit-down with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the actress said when she left her husband she was struggling financially.

“I had maybe seven dollars to my name and I was scared — it was like I was starting all over,” she told the host.

“The fact that I did raise children who didn’t care about the big mansion that I had or that we had to start over or any of it,” she added. “Starting over is not always the easiest thing but it’s the necessary thing. It’s a beautiful devastation.”

The divorce comes after Tisha accused her ex-husband of physical and emotional abuse, as previously reported by theGrio.

The Martin star filed for a restraining order against her ex, per TMZ, claiming that as recently as last month he flew into a violent rage towards her stating he “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom,” after claiming their son was sick.

Campbell says she previously kept quiet in order to protect her relationship and her children. But according to court documents, the abuse had been going on since the beginning of their marriage in 1996.

“I had been emotionally, mentally and physically abused,” read the affidavit. “I kept things hidden from my family, his family, our friends and the public, save a few very close friends and people who may have witnessed, over the past two decades, filing it away in the back of my mind to protect my family, the community and the public’s persona of my spouse.”

