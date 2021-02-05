DJ Spinderella says ‘relationship is over’ with Salt-n-Pepa following biopic dispute

Spinderella sat down with Billboard Magazine to break down her relationship with the duo

It seems the rift between DJ Spinderella and Salt-n-Pepa has deepened since the release of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, DJ Spinderella says her “relationship is over” with the duo.

Salt-N-Pepa spoke out earlier this week on some of DJ Spinderella’s comments on their Lifetime biopic, Salt-N-Pepa. After Deidra “Spinderella” Roper took to Twitter to speak on how the duo excluded her from the creative process of the film, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton told the ladies of The Real that they did reach out to Spinderella to consult about the film and that she’ll “always be their sister.”

Now, Spinderella is speaking out again, seemingly axing any potential for the women’s relationship.

(L-R) Recording artists Sandra Denton, Deidra Roper and Cheryl James of musical group Salt-N-Pepa pose in the press room during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Spiderella sat down with Billboard to speak on the rift. She told the publication, “The relationship is over…when you have a legacy, you want to make sure that would outweigh this stuff. So I’m not, you know, I’m not closed off to that, but I will be respected. I will be treated fairly…I will never be in a group that does not want to be with me.”

She also speaks on the legacy of Salt-N-Pepa and how it conflicts with where the group is now. She explains, “How are we going to uplift women if we can’t uplift each other?” How does that make me feel, that you make me feel that I’m not needed…That’s not uplifting.”

Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special.., Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. — Spinderella (@Spindeezy) January 22, 2021

She also talks to the magazine about her upcoming memoir, Queen on Deck, that she is, hoping to release by the “end of 2021.” She shares, “I get to share who I am, ’cause I’ve kind of been in the background, with my former group for the most part…so coming out and doing this is really important to me to express me now.”

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic was just one of many biographical features to debut on Lifetime this year. The Wendy Williams biopic and Wendy Williams: What a Mess! documentary premiered on January 30 and has already been named cable’s #1 documentary of the year among all key demographics.

According to Deadline, more than 15.5 million viewers tuned in for the Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa movies and documentaries. Lifetime is hoping for a third win with the upcoming premiere of Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on February 6.

You can watch the full movie, Salt-N-Pepa, on Lifetime’s official website here.

