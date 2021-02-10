Chad Wheeler’s ex shares photos of her bloodied face after violent attack

Alleah Taylor says her ex-boyfriend, who was released from the Seattle Seahawks after the alleged incident came to light, has left her with lifelong injuries

Loading the player...

Following last month’s alleged attack, this week former NFL player Chad Wheeler‘s ex Alleah Taylor shared graphic pictures of what her bloodied face looked like after he reportedly beat and choked her.

READ MORE: Lauren London shuts down pregnancy reports: ‘Straight bullsh*t’

Up until the Jan. 22 incident, which he refers to as a “manic episode,” Wheeler was a Seattle Seahawks lineman. But once news broke that he’d been accused of attacking his girlfriend of six months, he was fired from the team.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS This Morning, Taylor told CBS national correspondent Jericka Duncan that after the vicious attack the 6-foot-7, 310-pound athlete carried on eating his dinner and told his dad over the phone that “nothing was going on” while she hid in the bathroom of their home covered in blood.

TOMORROW: The ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks' Chad Wheeler is speaking out.



Alleah Taylor told @JerickaDuncan about the moments after last month's reported domestic assault.



We'll have more of our exclusive interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/JjggKpcbj3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 9, 2021

“I had touched my face and I looked down and there was blood on my hand and I remember getting up and running to the bathroom,” she explained. “Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway and he was sipping his smoothie and was like ‘Wow you’re still alive?'”

Chad Wheeler and Alleah Taylor (CBS Morning News)

“I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back into the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad too and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. Chad’s dad called him while he was eating and while I was in the bathroom and he answered and he didn’t have any worry at all.”

“Chad was like ‘I’m just eating dinner, nothing’s going on’ and that, that terrified me.”

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick’s acquisition company raises $250 million

“I still have to regularly get my concussion checked,” Taylor revealed. “I have bolts and a steel plate I’m gonna have forever in my arm. I’m gonna have to deal with this the rest of my life.”

Chad Wheeler Victim Alleah Taylor Reveals Disturbing Injury Pics, Wants NFL Player In Prison https://t.co/Tyo8eriCZ8 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

