Dionne Warwick confirms biopic starring Teyana Taylor in the works

The legendary singer says that Taylor is her choice to play her in a series about her life

It goes without saying that Dionne Warwick has gained a whole new legion of young fans thanks to her constantly viral Twitter presence. Now the music legend is opening up about her new biopic project which is reported to have Teyana Taylor playing her on-screen.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Warwick shared that speculations that Taylor would be playing her in an upcoming biopic were correct but that it won’t be the typical two-hour TV movie format.

Dionne Warwick in 1975. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show,” she clarified. “[Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going.”

“Netflix is one of the places I’ve been looking at possibly doing it,” she explains. “They’re not the only place that we’re looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do. There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!”

This isn’t the first time that Warwick called out the streaming service juggernaut by name. Back in December, she used her growing social media fame as an opportunity to make a public declaration that she knew exactly who should play her and where the project should be produced.

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

“This is a case for @netflix,” she tweeted. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR”

Teyana Taylor speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

No surprisingly, Taylor was flattered when she got wind of the tweet and wasted no time reposting it, sharing that she would be elated to play the role.

