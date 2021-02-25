Blue Ivy shows off long natural hair in new Ivy Park photos

The nine-year-old flexed her modeling skills in the latest campaign for Beyoncé's athleisure fashion line.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter‘s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter continues to follow her mother’s and father Jay-Z‘s footsteps in taking center stage. More images from the latest Ivy Park release show the nine-year-old commanding attention with her on-camera presence and long natural hair.

As theGrio reported, Blue made the executive decision to participate in the campaign photoshoot. As her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson shared on Instagram, the young talent jumped in front of the camera and got to work on her own.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” she wrote, according to the report. ““Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!”

Screenshot via Instagram

Although still a child, Blue Ivy’s hair and features have previously been trending topics. Back in 2014, theGrio reported that model Karrueche Tran faced backlash for a joke saying that the then 2-year-old had “uncombed hair,” when she was the guest host for music countdown show 106th and Park.

In 2020, theGrio‘s Blue Telusma penned an opinion article targeting the anti-Blackness displayed against Blue Ivy throughout the years after a journalist suggested the minor would get plastic surgery during her teenage years after being “hit” with “Jay-Z face genes.”

“In a nutshell: Ya’ll are disappointed that Beyoncé didn’t have the wavy-haired, light-eyed, delicate featured, racially ambiguous baby doll that you were banking on,” Telusma declared.

Years later, it is clear the unnecessary social media commentary has not hindered Blue Ivy’s potential. The NAACP-Award-winning talent shines in multiple outfits supporting her mom’s latest fashion release.

According to theGrio, the Grammy-award-winning entertainer covered the Dec. 2020 issue of British Vogue and opened up about her life at home during the quarantine.

During an interview published in November 2020, the Lemonade singer shared how she, Blue Ivy, and the rest of the family, including toddler twins Rumi and Sir Carter, have spent their time while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old. My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them,” the 39-year-old artist shared.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The Icy Park drip is not the only recent collaboration between the superstar performer and the Adidas brand. Per theGrio, Beyoncé and the athletic fashion brand teamed up to provide relief for residents of Texas after the recent tragic winter storm.

According to the report, BeyGOOD, the Queen Bey-led philanthropic company and Adidas partnered with the Houston organization Bread of Life to help residents who were without power after a snowstorm and freezing temperatures in the state.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

