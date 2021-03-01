Time’s Up blasts HFPA and NBC’s response to diversity issues

The activist group led by Tina Tchen addressed their responses to glaring diversity problems in letters dispensed early Monday morning.

Loading the player...

After Sunday night’s controversial Golden Globes, Time’s Up has blasted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC for the responses to their glaring diversity issues in letters that went out Monday morning.

HFPA and the Golden Globes, which they present each year, have been shrouded in a sizable amount of controversy since the announcement of this year’s nominations. With huge snubs of Black talent and programs like Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed I May Destroy You to last week’s revelation that the HFPA has no Black members, the Golden Globes had a lot to answer for when it aired. The news of the lack of diversity within the HFPA sparked the #TimesUpGlobes movement from the activist group, which was a hashtag shared by organizations like GLAAD and SAG-AFTRA and celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Kerry Washington.

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up, speaks onstage during the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit last March in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation)

While Golden Globes hostesses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler commented on the lack of diversity in both the nominations and the HFPA, Time’s Up was not impressed with either NBC’s or HFPA’s response to the controversy at large.

In a letter to HFPA officials obtained by theGrio, Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up, wrote: “Three years ago, Time’s Up sparked a movement at the Golden Globes. Pledging to work with allies across the country — across the globe — we demanded workplaces that are free from sexual harassment and to require institutions plagued by inequality to open their doors and create greater opportunities for all. We are at your door now to discuss your workplace.”

Read More: HFPA implementing action plan to include Black members

Tchen’s letter continues to outline the glaring diversity issue within the HFPA, revealing that Time’s Up feels their recent statements have not been enough. “The HFPA’s statements tonight and over the last several days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the problems at hand,” she wrote. “Your stated version of change is cosmetic – find Black people. That is not a solution.”

A missive from Tchen also went out to NBCUniversal, producers of Sunday night’s 78th Annual Golden Globes, detailing the network’s rich history with the awards and maintaining its responsibility for what airs on its channel.

Event signage appears above the red carpet at last year’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, held in Jan. 2020, in Beverly Hills. The 78th annual Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

“Much of the credibility of the Golden Globes is drawn from its affiliation with your network,” she wrote. “NBCUniversal has a reputational interest in fixing these issues. To do so is consistent with your Chairman Brian Roberts’ commitment that the ‘company will try to play an integral role in driving lasting reform.’ As leaders of NBCUniversal television, your power as stakeholders makes you an effective force of change.”

“We recognize the significance of the Golden Globes to the awards season,” Tchen continued , “but a claim to significant real estate is not an exemption from a lack of obligation to the ethical standards that the industry is embracing. To the contrary, it is your obligation. We urge NBCUniversal to lead this effort.”

Read More: Andra Day, John Boyega and more win big at Golden Globes + full list

Both letters end saying, “The Globes are no longer golden,” making a strong point to both the HFPA and NBCUniversal.

Despite the controversies, the night did manage to honor some of the excellent work from exemplary Black actors and actresses this year. Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and the late Chadwick Boseman received Golden Globe awards this year, as reported by theGrio’s Cortney Wills.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

