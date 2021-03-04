Wendy Williams dragged for confusing Tia Mowry with sister Tamera

The talk-show host confused the twin sisters for each other while one guested on a new episode of her popular show.

Loading the player...

Wendy Williams had Tia Mowry-Hardrict as a guest on The Wendy Williams Show and mistakenly confused her for her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Read More: Wendy Williams fans drag ex Kevin Hunter for posting girlfriend for V-Day

Appearing virtually, Williams admitted she still confuses the sisters. She asked Mowry-Hardrict about her time as a talk show host which was a duty fulfilled by her twin sister.

“Did you like being a talk show host?,” she blatantly asked to her guest’s surprise.

The 42-year-old actress responded lightheartedly and called out the host’s confusion.

“Did I like being a talk show host? Wait. How. That’s Tamera. I’m not a talk show host,” she said.

Left, Tia Mowry-Hardrict Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images, Center, Center, Wendy Williams Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television, Right, Tamera Mowry-Housley (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tia continued to point out to the host, “Wendy, you have known us for so long. You know Tamera is the one with the mole. I don’t have on a mole.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley served as a co-host on The Real, alongside Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Amanda Seales. theGrio reported she announced her departure from the show in July 2020.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” Mowry-Housley wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

Read More: Wendy Williams is casting for a new boyfriend

Twitter users who watched the program used their social media platforms to point out William’s mistake.

“Wendy is so damn embarrassing! Tia wasn’t on The Real that was Tamera!!!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Wendy is so damn embarrassing! Tia wasn't on The Real that was Tamera!!!!!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Where is Norman when you need him? They need to give her an earpiece to stop her from saying stupid things! @WendyWilliams #WendyWilliams #Wendy pic.twitter.com/zoeD8UEmfV — KneeKnee Targaryen 🔥 (@GrouchyB4Coffee) March 4, 2021

“Wendy just tried tf out of Tia Mowry. “Did you like being a talk show host??” Tia was like? What? Wendy? Thats not me. Lol” another user said, with a GIF that stated “out of order.”

Wendy just tried tf out of Tia Mowry.



“Did you like being a talk show host??”



Tia was like? What? Wendy? Thats not me. Lol#WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/TZPoubXJDC — ALEX HAYNES (@AlexUnmuted) March 4, 2021

A third user added, “NOT WENDY GETTING TIA AND TAMERA MIXED UP ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!! I’M SCREAMING!!!”

NOT WENDY GETTING TIA AND TAMERA MIXED UP ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!! I’M SCREAMING!!! 😭😭😭 #WendyWilliams — ffuRnaimaD@ (@DamianRuff) March 4, 2021

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

As for Williams, she recently released both a biopic and documentary about her life. theGrio reported both productions were well received by audiences.

Wendy Williams: The Movie ousted from the top spot Lifetime‘s other 2021 biopic, Salt-N-Pepa, about the pioneering rap group of the same name, which earned 1.9 million viewers in January. It remains the number two viewed cable movie of the year. Immediately following the biopic was the documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess, featuring interviews and anecdotes from Williams about her upbringing, career ascension, clashes with celebrities and radio rivals, marriage, fertility struggles, bouts with drug addiction and divorce.

The documentary joined in the Williams ratings coup with 2.6 million viewers. It now ranks as Lifetime’s highest-rated non-fiction telecast and is currently cable’s most-viewed documentary among the key demo so far this year.

This article contains reporting from theGrio’s Matthew Allen.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

