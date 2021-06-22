Meghan Markle, Prince Harry registered Lilibet Diana domain names before daughter’s birth

The royal couple registered two domain names, which are currently inactive, ahead of their daughter's birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to put their family first. According to a recent statement, the royal couple registered their new daughter’s name, Lilibet Diana, before her birth earlier this month.

“As is often customary with public figures,” an official spokesperson for them told People Magazine in a statement, “a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (left) and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (right), visit a Morocco boarding house in Feb. 2019 on a three-day visit to the country. (Photo by Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images)

LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com were among the domain names purchased ahead of the girl’s June 4 birth, reports indicate, and are not yet active. The moniker of the royal couple’s 2-year-old son, Archie, is currently in use for Archewell, the foundation his parents launched in late 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been much more open about their personal stories this year, from their bombshell joint interview with Oprah Winfrey to Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ special on mental health.

As TheGrio has previously reported, the duchess recently became a New York Times bestselling author with her children’s book, The Bench. In an interview, Markle opened up about the origins of the poem, which she gave to Harry — along with an actual bench — for his first Father’s Day in 2019.

“I thought I just wanted something sentimental,” she said, “and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor are shown during their royal tour of South Africa in Sept. 2019. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

“I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet,” she told NPR. “It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know … those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

Markle spoke to her book’s overall theme of inclusivity as well, as The Bench includes diverse pictures of all different types of fathers. “Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented,” she said. “Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion.”

