Idris Elba shares how he had ‘massive anger tantrums’ on podcast with wife Sabrina

"Early in our relationship, I was very stressed, I would have these massive anger tantrums,” Idris Elba shared on the couple's podcast

Loading the player...

Renowned actor Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba are opening up more about their journey in marriage.

In their recent podcast, Coupledom, the couple sat down to discuss complexities in living a shared life while offering wisdom they gained along the way.

They spoke about working through challenges in Episode 1: Nadiya & Abdal Hussain: Rearranged and touched on everything from arranged marriages to balancing personalities and careers.

“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically it’s Sabrina who comes and says, ‘Hey, listen man, I don’t want to fight,'” Idris said during the podcast. “But I’ve been getting better at it recently but what happens is when I do it, I get nothing back, nothing. When she does it, I go, ‘Ok thanks baby.’”

While interviewing their guests, Nadiya Hussain, star of The Great British Bake Off, and her husband Abdal, Idris dug deeper and brought up how to handle partners saying things that don’t always make sense.

“I’m just curious, a little bit further into that, your partner says something that is scary or witnessing things that you don’t quite understand,” Idris said during the podcast.

He then opened up about his own experiences from his marriage.

“I know Sabrina and I early in our relationship, I was very stressed, I would have these massive anger tantrums,” he shared.

“She was like, ‘Who are you?’” Idris continued.

“And I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, just leave, just move,” Idris said. “Kind of like a male instinct, I don’t know.”

Idris shared how he hopes listeners can take away new lessons from the conversation highlighting how the couples navigate their relationships. Later in the conversation, he went on to say people should be flexible in their marriage because you never know how life will change.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 64th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The couple concluded the audible podcast episode sharing lessons they took away from their conversation.

“I think the lesson is with partnership there needs to be room for each other to express their full selves, but it means you each have to invest in the other person’s happiness,” Idris said.

As theGrio previously reported, the Elbas married in 2019 in a stunning ceremony in Morocco after getting engaged in February 2018. In addition to their upcoming launch of S’able Labs, the couple announced in February that they are producing an afro futuristic anime series through a deal with Crunchyroll. The anime streaming service is currently being sold to Sony’s Funimation group.

The show, currently titled Dantai, will be produced by Idris’ Green Door Pictures and Sabrina’s Pink Towel Pictures.

When it comes to the latest project, the Elbas say the idea for S’able Labs and the “Coupledom” podcast was inspired by their everyday conversations.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“It was us wanting and finding ourselves having these conversations about what makes partnerships work. Just naturally as a couple, you meet other couples, you start talking about, ‘Hey, how has this worked for you guys?,” 33-year-old Sabrina recently told PEOPLE. “We quickly realized that that community is so much more than just romantic and reaches so many different kinds of partnerships. It just became this great conversation we wanted to share.”

Those who want to be in the know about S’able Labs can sign up for emails on the brand’s website and follow its official Instagram page.

“I had famously said I’d never get married again [after two previous marriages] and here I was about to marry Sabrina, and we really got into questioning why,” Idris told PEOPLE. “What has changed? We found ourselves saying, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be interesting to develop a community of people that felt the same?’ Not just romantic couples- familial, business partners. Each one teach one. That’s how we came up with [the project], which is our name backwards, S’able.”

Sabrina described her marriage as “one that’s forever growing and changing and evolving,” PEOPLE reported. “We’re newly business partners, but we’re also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it’s really great to be able to see what that morphs into.”

theGrio’s Jared Alexander and Sytonia Reid contributed to this story.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!