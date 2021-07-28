Rihanna to release new Fenty Parfum fragrance

The upcoming fragrance is the first for Fenty, but Rihanna has already dropped 11 perfumes with a fragrance house

Rihanna will soon be launching Fenty’s first fragrance.

The singer, designer, and beauty mogul is keeping the details under wraps, teasing only that it’s “coming soon.”

RiRi shared a video clip of a brown glass bottle with the caption “something sensual, confident yet sexxy ✨coming your way very soon…😉”. She also tweeted two promotional images from the fragrance campaign, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

The upcoming fragrance is the first for Fenty, but Rihanna has already dropped 11 perfumes with the fragrance house, Parlux. Fans are now speculating what the Fenty Eau de Parfum will smell like.

Rihanna first launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and followed it up with Fenty Skin in 2020. Fenty Parfum will be followed by Fenty Hair.

The pop star filed a trademark for Fenty Hair on March 3. As theGrio previously reported, the trademark covered a wide range of items like styling products, straightening products, relaxing and waving products. Hair color and hair glitter were also included.

There is no official release date for the potential brand. When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, the “Work” singer created a new standard by releasing the line with 40 foundation shades (now 50) including multiple options in the deep-dark skin-tone categories.

According to Vogue UK, the ‘Fenty Effect’ pushed cosmetic brands to be more inclusive in products and advertising.

“I used to be afraid to step into the whole celebrity makeup world. I saw brands like Hilary Duff and Hannah Montana have so much success [in the aughts], but it got to a place where they were so oversaturated in the market that it diluted their personal brands,” Rihanna said in a 2019 interview with New York Times.

“It made me think, ‘I’m not going to do this, because you lose your respect and credibility,’ and so every collaboration I did outside of music, I used Fenty so that you didn’t have to hear the word ‘Rihanna’ every time you saw something that I did. So Rihanna stayed the music, the person. But these other brands are called Fenty,” she continued.

During the launch of her skincare line, the Bajan beauty told Access Hollywood that music is still the priority in her life and that her hotly anticipated “R9“ album would be dropping soon.

“Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone… I got enough stress and questions and ‘R9, where’s the album?’ comments. They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected them. I still gotchu, music is still my baby.”

The Grammy-award-winning singer also has a fashion brand that has made history. theGrio reported Savage X Fenty, a loungewear and lingerie brand, has been valued at $1B.

Per Forbes, Savage X Fenty, “posted revenue growth of more than 200% last year, and ‘increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%,’” and according to CultureBanx, if the company keeps on this track, they will be the leading company in the lingerie market by 2025.

This story contains additional reporting from DeMicia Inman.

