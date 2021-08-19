Destiny’s Child sparks hopes of reunion after social media update

They haven't made new music since their breakup. A social media switch-up has Destiny's Child fans abuzz.

It doesn’t take much to activate the Beyhive.

Rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion began to swirl this week after the header image on the group’s Facebook and Twitter pages was updated.

The trio disbanded in 2006 and has not recorded any music together since, but the social media switch-up, combined with rumors that Beyoncé is preparing new music, proved to be too much for their faithful fan base.

“Beyoncé said new music is coming…Destiny’s Child changed their header… ARE THE GIRLS ABOUT TO GIVE???,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If Destiny’s Child comes out of hiding…I will simply combust,” another tweeted.

Someone else added: “Listen if Destiny’s Child drop an album imma be no more good.”

As previously reported, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé said, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing that I feel in the recording studio,” DC’s iconic lead singer said. “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Destiny’s Child changed the header to the Destiny Fulfilled font and background, and yall think we’re getting something new? It’s PTSD at this point and I blame the children of destiny. — Ashley’s Wide Body (@gooonicorn) August 19, 2021

When I think of new Destiny’s Child… https://t.co/uuhibKj4Oh — LKN (@krewelladevill) August 19, 2021

this is why Destiny’s Child is my favorite girl group of all time because they even made a bop for the chirren https://t.co/U0xptj5cUb — k h a r i. 💫 (@kendollkhari) August 19, 2021

Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams recently shared some audio clips of calls with her bandmates as part of the release of her book, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours.

On one call, Williams said she “just wanted to check in and see what’s going on,” noting she planned to be more intentional with checking in with her friends.

“Oh, we love and miss you so much! We’re so proud of you, Mimi!” Beyoncé replied at the time. “You are so inspirational for both of us — and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom, and beautiful advice.”

“Amen!” third member Kelly Rowland added.

Rowland recently gave birth to her second child, a son named Noah, and she too shared that the DC crew had been there for her. “I have pictures, of course, of them holding him and just loving on him and hugging him and everything,” she said in an appearance on Ellen.

Destiny’s Child has not recorded together, but they have performed together since their breakup. Most recently, they performed “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier,” at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival with Beyoncé, and appeared in her Netflix documentary, Homecoming.

While there is no confirmation that any new music is coming from the group, it’s pretty clear their fans are ready to get information. One wrote, “A Destiny’s Child reunion would be great for the world right now.”

This article features reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

