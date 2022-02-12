Steph and Ayesha Curry open up about new HBO Max show ‘About Last Night’

The Currys host new romantic challenge that pits couples against each other in 'uncensored and uproarious games'

Steph and Ayesha Curry, one of America’s most famous Black couples, are spreading the love this weekend ahead of Valentine’s Day with the debut of their new dating game show About Last Night.

The romantic challenge, which debuted on HBO Max on Thursday, pits three couples against each other in “uncensored and uproarious games” to see which significant others know their partners the best.

The grand prize of up to $25,000 can be donated to the winning couple’s favorite charity.

Ayesha Curry speaks during episode 1 of “About Last Night” which aired on HBO Max on Feb. 10, 2022. (Credit: HBO Max)

Steph Curry may be used to leading his team and firing up three-pointers on the basketball court, but he assumes the role of bartender on About Last Night, often seen serving drinks to the show’s guests. Ayesha Curry, an entrepreneur and celebrity chef, peppers them with fun and interesting questions about their significant others.

“I know my limitations,” Steph Curry told theGrio in a recent interview. “My job is to make sure the cups never went empty. Know your role. That’s … words to live by.”

The Currys tapped some of their famous and not-so-famous friends, including retired NBA star Stephen Jackson and his wife Renata Elizabeth White, to participate in the competition, which was inspired by the 1970s game show TattleTales.

Other famous faces include actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews.

Steph Curry speaks during episode 1 of “About Last Night” which aired on HBO Max on Feb. 10, 2022. (Credit: HBO Max)

“We had some family, we had some friends and then we had some people that we met that were new and now will become friends,” Ayesha Curry told theGrio. “And that’s what we wanted going into this. We wanted a really diverse group of people that you wouldn’t normally expect to see in a room together.”

Some of Steph Curry’s Golden State Warrior teammates, including Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, also got in on the act with their significant others.

Curry, who became the NBA’s all-time three-point shooting record holder in December, said it was “cool” to see his teammates in a different element with their romantic partners.

Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson and his wife Renata Elizabeth White are seen during episode 1 of “About Last Night” which aired on HBO Max on Feb. 10, 2022. (Credit: HBO Max)

“We all have our locker room vibes and travel, and we have conversations all the time,” Curry said. “But when you get them talking about their journey or their relationships and having fun and showing the vulnerable sides of them … that was a new perspective for me.”

Actors Adam Pally, Jack Donnelly and Donnelly’s girlfriend, actress Malin Akerman, are all featured in episode one of About Last Night alongside Jackson and White.

“There’s a new reality show called The Masked Stripper. Are you or your partner more likely to win it?” Ayesha Curry asks during the show as her co-stars gasp and laugh.

“She would win it, “Jackson confesses about his wife. “I’ve spent a lot of money at strip clubs, so I think I’ll be better tipping than dancing.”

