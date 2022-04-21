Eve talks new motherhood, says she’s ‘never been this happy’

To celebrate her first UK Mother's Day, Eve shared a picture of 11-week-old son Wilde Wolfe, who was born on Feb. 1.

She’s won a Grammy, a Soul Train Award, and is a two-time Emmy nominee, yet Eve has found her greatest reward in being a mother, according to People magazine.

The rapper, talk show host, and actress welcomed son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper on Feb. 1.

“Words can’t describe this feeling,” she wrote just over a week after his birth.

Eve attends the after party for the debut of Janet Jackson’s residency “Metamorphosis” on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

While we’re still a few weeks out from Mother’s Day in America (so you should be shopping now), Eve celebrated her first U.K. Mother’s Day on March 27 with a post some might have missed.

“Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️,” Eve posted in an Instagram story on Wednesday, holding her sleeping 11-week-old son in her arms.

Of course, Eve has been practicing for her new role since 2010, having dated Cooper, also the father of four teens from a previous marriage. The two married in 2014.

The 43-year-old and her husband announced their first pregnancy together last November, in which Eve was temporarily written out of the script for her ABC drama Queens while preparing for first-time motherhood.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

