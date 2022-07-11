Idris and Sabrina Elba introduce S’able Labs, a ‘genderless’ skincare line

Power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba have gone into business together, launching their luxury, gender-inclusive skincare line on July 12.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Idris and Sabrina Elba were among the first famous faces to speak out about the coronavirus, which they weathered together. They were also among those looking for new projects to keep busy and uplift others during the many months of lockdown—and one of those projects is coming to fruition.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at the Tate Modern on September 1, 2021, in London, England.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After many talks, the power couple decided to launch their own skincare line, S’able Labs, which will debut on July 12. Fittingly, S’able is “Elbas” spelled backwards and is reportedly designed to be a genderless skincare line focused on overall wellness for people of “all ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds.”

During an interview with Vogue, Sabrina explained the couple was “feeling disconnected” from their community during the pandemic and began discussing self-care in a way they “hadn’t really thought of before.” Noticing the wellness space is overly focused on gender and whiteness, the couple wanted to create something that “looked like, spoke like” and “felt like” them. For them, it meant creating a brand that doesn’t overlook anyone, including those with highly melanated skin.

The resulting product line will reportedly be “affordable but luxury,” and formulated to specifically target hyperpigmentation, inflammation, and overall skin health. It will also extend beyond product offerings with eventual partnerships and wellness events that will connect customers with S’able Labs for a more personal experience.

For Sabrina, this project is about customers sharing “good energy” and hopefully feeling “happier” after using the products. She explains that “self-care is such an important thing in partnerships and relationships—when you’re feeling really good about yourself, you’re able to share that with other people and it’s infectious.” Similar to many of us during lockdown, she felt the isolation made people “forget” the power of self-care and forming strong bonds within their communities. S’able Labs’ wellness philosophy aims to revitalize these notions.

The couple first announced the skincare line during an episode of their podcast series Coupledom, which was billed as a testament to their “love.” Dedicated to creating a space for people to manifest healthy partnerships, Coupledom is also embodied in the couple’s new venture together. Sabrina posted a promotional video on Instagram to preview their product line and show off their unity. S’able Labs also has an official Instagram page of its own.

Sabrina expressed to Vogue that ultimately, the experience has brought them “so much closer together.” Though Idris is newer to the skincare game than his wife, their combined mission to forge change even through difficulty has been the glue keeping them aligned during this endeavor “to share amazing skincare.”

