theGrio Style Guide: Wakandan Style, Lauren London's latest, and Yeezy's next phase

In this week's style guide, Lena Waithe introduces Hillman Grad merch, Quinta Brunson talks style, and Justine Skye's affordable gift guide

The world returns to Wakanda this weekend as the long-awaited “Black Panther” sequel premieres in theaters in epic style, just like fans showed up for the franchise’s debut in 2018. Of course, this time, many fans may choose to wear white to their local theaters, a tribute to actor turned ancestor Chadwick Boseman.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 3: In this image provided by Winston Duke, (L to R) Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Michaela Coel attend the Black Panther premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 3, in London, England. (Photo by Sama Kai/Winston Duke via Getty Images)

As previously reported by theGrio, white was one of the predominant colors worn at the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in late October. Actress Letitia Wright, who plays fallen hero T’Challa’s little sister Shuri, took a different approach in paying tribute to Boseman during the press tour, both channeling his 2018 Oscar look with an embellished Alexander McQueen pantsuit, and later sporting a McQueen jacket and skirt with the initials “CB” on the collar.

Franchise director Ryan Coogler paid his own poignant tribute to Boseman throughout the entire press tour, wearing a gold pendant necklace bearing his friend’s portrait.

“I wanted to keep him close to me,” he said.

Boseman will no doubt remain at the top of filmgoers’ minds, as from the costuming to the soundtrack, there are tributes to the “Black Panther” star throughout its sequel. So whether you’re pulling up to the theater in your best whites or your best sweatpants, be sure to bring tissues. And if you’re still seeking sartorial inspiration, check out our gallery above to relive many of the style statements of the “Black Panther” press tour and red carpets.

Lauren London X Puma honors L.A. and Nipsey Hussle

Photo: Puma

Actress and Los Angeles native Lauren London has immeasurable love for her city. Her newest collection as a brand ambassador for Puma dropped online and in select stores Friday, and is a giant love letter to the City of Angels that also pays homage to her former partner, late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

According to a release to theGrio, several of the items in the collection “L.A. Love Story,” are adorned with Hussle’s frequent saying, “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”

In an interview about the line with Complex magazine, London explains that the quote means “that no matter what we adorn ourselves in, your inner light is really what shines. Who you are inside really is what shines, your core, your values, your morals, and just who you are as a person, how your soul is made up. That’s really what you are and who you are.”

The unisex collection is a fusion of timeless streetwear and London’s “effortless style.” It features footwear and apparel, including the classic Puma Suede tennis shoe, slides, unisex tracksuits, hoodies, shorts, men’s and women’s boilersuits, and more.

“I created this collection with Puma to be a physical manifestation of my love for L.A.,” London said in the release, adding, “L.A. is the city that made me who I am and I’m excited to share my world and give everyone a little piece of me and my personal style.”

Tales of Kanye’s chaos continue—as could his designs for Yeezy

Just when you thought there wasn’t anything else that could possibly come out of Kanye West’s chaotic camp, a report detailing Yeezy’s work culture was released. According to Complex, among some eyebrow-raising details is the alleged story of a Yeezy employee getting fired for playing music by Kanye’s bitter rival Drake.

West’s well-documented feud with the Champagne Papi aside, there was also growing chatter this week that Adidas, which recently cut ties with West following a tumultuous and offensive cycle of public behavior, is potentially planning to continue selling Yeezys.

According to Complex, Adidas CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed the brand exclusively owns the rights to what West designed.

“I want to repeat very clearly that we are the sole owner of the intellectual property rights to the current and future colorways and we have a lot of things in the archive. So there are plans that we are vetting right now,” Ohlmeyer reportedly said.

Quinta Brunson’s evolving fashion journey

Quinta Brunson attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Janine, the character played by Emmy-winning star and show creator Quinta Brunson on her hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” has become known for her hilariously and endearingly bad sense of style. Meanwhile, Brunson herself is quickly cultivating her own status as a style star.

In an interview with Vogue, Brunson dished about her personal style and the defining style of her characters, including how she developed the aesthetic for her version of Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming Weird Al biopic.

Referencing Janine’s style evolution in Season Two of Abbott, Brunson said, “It’s slowing changing, I’m super big on working with our costume department to slowly elevate Janine.”

There has apparently also been a method to Janine’s wardrobe madness.

“Last season Jeanine wore a lot of flowery patterns. This year a lot of patterns are a bit more structured, to kind of show that this is a person seeking structure,” Brunson explained.

Lena Waithe launches Hillman Grad Capsule Collection

Photo: Hillman Grad

Anyone who still wishes they could have attended Hillman College, the fictional backdrop of the much-beloved sitcom “A Different World” can continue to pay tribute to the legendary show, thanks to a new capsule collection by Lena Waithe.

In 2018, Waithe launched the Hillman Grad media and production company with the intent of helping to bolster Black creative talent in the film industry. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Waithe is boosting the brand’s cred with the Hillman Grad Capsule Collection.

Available to shop now, The Hillman Grad Capsule Collection is for everyone. According to a release to theGrio, its hand-cut, custom-dyed items “encompass what it means to show up and show out; spiritually, emotionally, and aesthetically…storytelling through the community and spreading love the Hillman way.”

The collection, which includes sweatshirts and t-shirts brandishing the college’s name and logo, is unisex and size inclusive with sizes ranging from S – XXL. Prices range from $55 to $65.

Justine Skye writes her holiday wishlist with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Photos: Getty Images; T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s

Singer and “Grown-ish” actress Justine Skye is sharing her affordable holiday gift suggestions this season. In partnership with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, Skye produced a very accessible guide with items for everyone on your list:

1. Statement jewelry is a timeless gift that will elevate any holiday look 2. Mini handbags are a luxe, on-trend accessory for all your holiday festivities 3. Throw blankets are a budget-friendly way to gift loveable, cozy essentials that will personalize any space 4. Leather goods, whether boots, gloves or jackets, are high-end necessities at a low price that will keep anyone warm and stylish through the winter 5. Toys, from outdoor gifts to art sets, will put a smile on any kid you’re shopping for this season 6. Beauty sets for hair, makeup, fragrance and skincare offer everything your friends or relatives need to try out their favorite looks—at the best prices 7. Outerwear made with high-quality fabrics like wool won’t break the bank for you, but will be a cherished gift for years to come 8. Cashmere knits are covetable fabrics available for less 9. Turntables are the perfect high-quality gift for any music lover who wants to enhance their listening experience 10. Luggage sets are a way to save on a functional must-have for the jetsetter in your life! Source: T.J. Maxx/Marshalls

Fashion was the focus of the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Janelle Monáe, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

The annual LACMA gala may celebrate art and film, but with Gucci returning as its sponsor for 2022, it’s not surprising that much of the evening’s focus remains on fashion. Janelle Monáe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Thuso Mbede, Idris and Sabrina Elba and more were decked out by the Italian luxury house; for a look at some of the evening’s looks, check out our gallery below.

True Religion and Dreezy join forces for a dazzling new collection

True Religion teamed up with rapper Dreezy for its newest collaboration, “The Diamond Collection.” As the star of the brand’s “first female-focused campaign in four years,” per Business Wire, the Chicago rapper dedicated her first fashion deal to her two late best friends.

“I am beyond grateful that True Religion trusted me to have a collection of my own,” said Dreezy in a statement. “This is my first time designing with a brand that I genuinely love and we killed it. I was able to dust off my art skills, sketch designs from scratch, and work with my close friend Jahzeel for creative support, all while building a relationship with the True Religion team. I’m very proud of the whole process. True Religion has always been a staple in my community and respected in my culture, and to me, that is a reflection of my brand also. I’ve made a lot of accomplishments I’m proud of, but this one feels very special and hits home for me. I’m honored to be a part of the legacy.”

In efforts to become more inclusive, this collaboration is also a part of the brand’s ongoing “Go Figure” campaign, which promotes size-inclusive denim for women. “The Diamond Collection” features a variety of styles from bedazzled tank tops to repurposed stacked jeans and is available on truereligion.com.

The queen of sneakers launches her own apparel brand

Photo: Mayde

Aleali May, designer, stylist, and one of only two women to design for Jordan, has released her own unisex clothing brand, MAYDE WORLDWIDE. Inspired by her hometown and love for high fashion, the brand was locally designed and created in Los Angeles.

“As a consumer, I’m always looking for options to blend with my daily looks and designer collectibles. As a designer, I’m recognizing that certain cuts on garments don’t exist yet,” explained May in a press release. “As a stylist, I work with artists that are on the go, constantly traveling and need something to layer or build on. Something quick and comfortable, but has those key details that make them unique. Even behind the scenes as a stylist, I need something to last me through those long days on set.”

With this in mind, the collection’s first drop includes both cropped and oversized hoodies, sweatpants, cotton spandex biker shorts, and more. While the first release’s designs are exclusively in an on-trend cobalt blue, future drops will feature various silhouettes and colors. Shop the collection on maydeworldwide.net.

