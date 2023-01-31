Loni Love undergoes gallbladder surgery, advises fans to ‘check your health’

"Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don't have nothing in your bank account," said the Emmy-winning comedian.

Loni Love posted to Instagram on Monday, urging fans to “check your health” as she recovers from gallbladder surgery.

In a video shared with her 1.7 million followers, Love, 51, disclosed that she’s “fresh from surgery” and resting at the hospital. “I’m fine. I just had my gallbladder removed. So it’s just fine. You know I’m fine,” she stated. “Make sure that you check your health.”

Loni Love attends the HBO Max Original Series “Gordita Chronicles” Los Angeles premiere on June 12, 2022 at Valentine DTLA in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Continued Love, “Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done. Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don’t have nothing in your bank account. Health is wealth, so I wanted to let y’all know that.”

The former “The Real” host also posed a question to all the prayer warriors. “Whenever y’all go to the O.R., do y’all ever make the whole O.R. stop and get into a little prayer?”

Love said she gathered the operating room staff to pray and asked the “nonbelievers” to “just think some positive thoughts” and “put on some Kirk Franklin” before her surgery.

The comedian has been on a weight-loss journey since 2019 when she became a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador. When she appeared on the “Sherri Show” in October, Love explained what body positivity means to her. “Look at this, I can cross my legs now,” said the Emmy Award-winner who at the time had shed 40 pounds, according to Yahoo. “I haven’t crossed my legs since 1992, Sherri, so this right here is an effort.”

Love said, “Body positivity is not about weight, it’s about being able to live no matter what size you are, but you care about your weight. You care about your health. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Another thing she is doing is working on inspiring others. “It’s still a ways to go and you know what? I want to be a role model … because as Black women we gotta watch the diabetes, we gotta watch our cholesterol, we gotta watch our heart,” she said. “So, it’s very, very important that we look at our numbers.”

