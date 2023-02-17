‘I Am Legend’ sequel will feature time jump, alternate ending

The original sci-fi thriller earned nearly $77 million during its opening weekend, making it one of 2007's top-grossing films.

Loading the player...

Filmmaker Akiva Goldsman has shared plot details about the “I Am Legend” sequel starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

Goldsman tells Deadline that the follow-up to the 2007 blockbuster sci-fi thriller takes place many years after the events in the first film. Not only that, the story will follow an alternative ending, that sees Smith’s character, Dr. Robert Neville, survive, USA Today reports.

Will Smith attends the “Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d’Ismael)” screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” Goldsman said of the sequel, noting that it will “trace back” to Richard Matheson’s 1954 post-apocalyptic horror novel that the original movie was based on.

“What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore,” Goldsman told Deadline.

At the end of the original film, Smith’s Neville dies while attempting to create a cure that will save mankind from a deadly plague that turned people into bloodthirsty mutants known as Darkseekers. A special-edition DVD release of the film features the alternate ending in which Neville survives and co-exists among the Darkseekers.

“I Am Legend” earned nearly $77 million during its opening weekend, making it one of 2007’s top-grossing films. Deadline reports it grossed $585.4 million worldwide. Smith and Jordan will both co-star and co-produce the sequel.

Meanwhile, Jordan is gearing up for the release of “Creed III,” coming to theaters and IMAX on March 3. Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Creed, who faces off with a former childhood friend after he resurfaces following a lengthy prison stint.

Per the official synopsis: When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

“Creed III” is the third installment in the beloved film franchise and co-stars Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

The film marks Jordan’s directorial debut.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!