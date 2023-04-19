Pusha T’s wife sparks backlash for admitting she felt like an ‘oddball’ among other rappers’ wives

Pusha T’s wife, Virginia Williams, sparked an online debate over comments comparing herself to other women.

Virginia Williams, wife of rapper Pusha T, is catching flack after comments on Sunday in an Instagram Q&A during which she reflected on how she used to feel around other wives and girlfriends of rappers. Williams, who typically opts for a more natural and low-key aesthetic in her beauty choices and style, said she used to feel like an “oddball in the room” compared to the other women.

“If I’m being honest, initially the only thing hard about it was being OK with being the oddball in the room…not looking like a ‘rapper girlfriend/wife’,” she said, according to screenshots of her IG story circulating on the internet. “I used to feel awkward amongst the women who had a fake ass, bodycon dress and cake face, but for a while now, I’ve thought I’m way cooler.”

(L-R) Pusha T and Virginia Williams attend Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year on Feb. 8, 2019 at Dior Men’s Boutique in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dior)

It’s Williams’ last point of seemingly feeling superior to these other women that struck a chord with many online.

“I mean, I understand what Pusha T’s wife was saying, but I can also see how her message was taken negatively… She could’ve conveyed what she was saying without throwing shade at other women,” one user commented on Twitter.

Others felt her comments were similar to past opinions that Ayesha Curry shared, resulting in backlash against Steph Curry’ wife for disclosing her insecurities because of a lack of male attention, especially as her NBA star husband received plenty of attention from female fans.

Meanwhile, some agreed with Williams while acknowledging there’s no one way to be beautiful.

“Some love the body done and some want to just be natural ain’t nothing wrong with that it’s just a preference,” wrote on user on Instagram. “But it feels good to [know] there’s women let alone wives who are famous to say it’s ok to be natural and love it I thank you ❤️I appreciate you god bless❤️”

Williams and Pusha T, who met in 2006 at an album release party for the rapper in Williams’ native Norfolk, Virginia, were married in July 2018 at a star-studded wedding. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2020.

Of that first meeting, Pusha told Brides magazine, “I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, Va. The rest was history!”

