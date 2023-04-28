Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top Black sitcom couples of all time?

Let’s talk about quintessential Black love on small screens: Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their favorite Black sitcom couples.

Loading the player...

Let’s talk about the quintessential Black love on small screens, the number of made-for-TV couples over the years who showed viewers their comedic characters’ true commitment.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their favorite Black sitcom couples of all time.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast members (from left) James Avery, Daphne Reid, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali and Will Smith share the stage in June 2005 at the BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Avery and Reid played the title character’s Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, deemed a top sitcom couple. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT:

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Who are the top three Black sitcom couples of all time? I’m going to start and come out the gate with Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, yes both of them. Love them. They were accomplished. They were definitely, like, giving New Age, you know, accomplishments to look like Black excellence. So we’re going there first.

Number two, the Huxtables. They were funny. They were accomplished. They have a beautiful family. Loved them. Clair and Heathcliff.

And number three is kind of a new age: Bow and Andre from “Blackish.” They represent, like, millennials. And, so, those are my top three.

Jahliel Thurman: I like what you did there by showing the similarities between all of the couples from the Cosbys to “blackish.” I like that. So, I’m a “Martin” fan. Let’s start right there. Martin and Gina.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: They were fun.

Jahliel Thurman: Because I think, for them, it was a real representation of dating life to marriage. You know, I think even with Gina making more money, you know. Martin and her had those different things that they had to work through.

I just loved their dynamics.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: We were on the journey.

You know, for this next one, I think some people may not appreciate it.

Jahliel Thurman: I’ma go with Michael and Jay Kyle from “My Wife and Kids.” You know, he’s an entrepreneur. They had kids young. So, a lot of people can relate to that. You know I did.

And my third one, I’m going back. I’m going to college. Love Dwayne and Whitney.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Oh, “A Different World.” Love Dwayne and Whitney.

Jahliel Thurman: You know that feeling when you felt like you lost someone. I mean, my man Dwayne went to the wedding and was like, “Nah.”

And I think so many of us could kind of relate to that.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!