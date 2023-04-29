theGrio’s Style Guide: TIME100 Gala glamour, Winnie Harlow on Women’s Health, and Doja Cat slides into Sketchers

This week in style, Rihanna makes a surprise appearance, Carol’s Daughter launches a limited-edition Little Mermaid collection, and more.

Despite his unceremonious departure from CNN on Monday, Don Lemon was all smiles at the 2023 TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday of this week.

While walking the event’s red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Don Lemon confidently entered the event in a tailored navy blue suit. When asked by USA Today what gave him the strength to land on his feet, the journalist jokingly jumped up, saying, “I’m already on my feet. Why would I be down? I’m a very fortunate person.”

Don Lemon attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lemon was one of many stars in attendance that evening. Angela Bassett, Doja Cat, and Michael B. Jordan are among the 2023 TIME 100 list honorees who attended the April 26 gala. The TIME100: Most Influential People list is an annual compilation of individuals who have made a significant positive and inspiring impact in their respective fields.

From Bassett’s glimmering suit to Doja Cat’s flirty ruffled gown, here are some standout looks from the influential event:

Angela Bassett at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Angela Bassett attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Michael B. Jordan at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Michael B. Jordan attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME) Steve Lacy at the 2023 Time100 Gala Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Doja Cat at the 2023 Time100 Gala Doja Cat attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Don Lemon at the 2023 Time100 Gala Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Jon Batiste at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Jon Batiste attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME) Simone Leigh at the 2023 Time100 Gala Artist Simone Leigh attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells 2023 Time100 Gala Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Imara Jones at the 2023 Time100 Gala Imara Jones attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Wanjira Mathai at the 2023 Time100 Gala Wanjira Mathai attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Monica Simpson at the 2023 Time100 Gala Monica Simpson attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Tina Davis at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Tina Davis attends 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Tracie D. Hall at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Tracie D. Hall attends 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Gina Prince-Bythewood at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME) Angela Bassett at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Angela Bassett attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sketchers announces Doja Cat as its new artist-in-residence

A sneak peek at Doja Cat’s partnership with Sketchers (Photo courtesy of Sketchers)

Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat joins Sketchers as the footwear brand’s first-ever Artist-In-Residence. The entertainer and fashion muse models Sketchers’ “Uno” sneakers in a fierce campaign inspired by Y2K, cyberpunk, and anime.

“Building out this campaign and a new world for the Uno with my creative director Bret Alan Nelson and Skechers has been amazing,” said Doja Cat in a press release sent to theGrio. “This is just the start. I look forward to sharing more of what we’ve been creating soon.”

The artist’s commercial for the campaign is set to debut during the airing of the TIME100 Gala on ABC on April 30th.

Rihanna makes a surprise stop at the Ulta Beauty Conference

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

Imagine being at a work conference, and Rihanna walks out. The Fenty Beauty mogul recently surprised Ulta Beauty leadership during the retailer’s 2023 Field Leadership Conference at The Venetian in Las Vegas. As the multi-hyphenate artist and mother walked out to a stunned crowd, she jokingly shared her disbelief that Ulta funded employees to travel to Vegas “for fun.”

“This right here makes me want to work for Ulta Beauty,” said Rihanna, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Rihanna’s appearance came with the exciting announcement of a new color of Fenty Beauty’s new Gloss Bomb Heat, “Glass Slipper.” The brand’s clear lip-plumping lipgloss is available exclusively at Ulta Beauty until May 26.

Alani Noelle collaborates with Target Future Collective

Alani Noelle is Target’s Future Collective’s latest partner. (Photo: Target)

Target has announced its third Future Collective collaborator, Brooklyn-based fashion creative and style influencer Alani Noelle.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Noelle’s collection, which drops May 7 online and in-store, will consist of almost 90 apparel pieces and accessories ranging from sizes XXS to 4X and 00-30. Noelle’s collection includes plenty of summer-ready looks, like tropical floral-print shorts, cut-out blazers, crop tops, knit sleeveless dresses, and more. Prices will range from $15 to $48.

Noelle told WWD, “Creating a collection rooted in self-expression has been a goal of mine, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Target to bring this goal to life. It’s a dream come true to have been recognized and championed for my personal style and to be given the opportunity to share that with so many people, especially those who look like me.”

Carol’s Daughter drops ‘The Little Mermaid’ collection

Let Your Curls Sing with Limited Edition Carol’s Daughter x Little Mermaid collection (Photo courtesy of Carol’s Daughter)

You can channel those “under the sea” vibes on your next wash day.

According to a release to theGrio, Disney has partnered exclusively with Carol’s Daughter on a haircare line based on the upcoming live-action film “The Little Mermaid.” For the release, available online and in-store now, the brand remixed three of its classic collections — Black Vanilla, Wash Day Delight, and Goddess Strength — with limited-edition packaging in honor of Disney Princess Ariel.

The brand is also offering a Black Vanilla Kit, featuring its Moisture and Shine Leave-In Conditioner with a detangling comb and brush, as well as a Goddess Strength Kit, featuring the Divine Strength Leave-In Cream with comb and brush.

“I am ecstatic to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘The Little Mermaid,’” said Lisa Price, Founder of Carol’s Daughter. “This is a full-circle moment for so many Carol’s Daughter fans who grew up watching the film, and who will now see themselves in the characters onscreen — a moment in which Carol’s Daughter is proud to be part.”

Women’s Health reminds us that “our bodies are awesome”

Winnie Harlow on the cover of Women’s Health’s 2023 Body Issue (photo credit: Daniella Midenge for Women’s Health)

This year, the annual Women’s Health Body Issue explores the “awe” phenomenon — specifically, the connection between feeling inspired by something bigger than yourself and your overall health. Once bullied for her vitiligo, supermodel Winnie Harlow is this year’s cover star and opens up about perseverance, taking on new challenges, and embracing her authentic self.

“I am so grateful to be on the cover of the Body Issue… It took me time to learn how beautiful being unique is, and being able to showcase on a big cover the beauty in uniqueness is incredible … I hope that everybody that sees this cover knows that they are beautiful in their uniqueness too.”

Inside the issue, the magazine has dedicated an entire portfolio titled “Our Bodies Are Awesome” featuring eight women — including yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley; actor, model, and activist Jillian Mercado; comedian and actor Amanda Seales; USWNT professional soccer player and mom Sydney Leroux; Nike trainer and podcast host Betina Gozo Shimonek; and more — baring it all.

According to a release to theGrio, their stories prove that “awe” can strike at any point and leave you feeling “awestruck by your own self.” Speaking about how yoga has unlocked her self-love, Stanley said, “I don’t always feel amazing about my body, but I’ve learned that what’s truly beautiful is the strength in vulnerability — pushing yourself, opening up, and letting go. The more you can submit to the powers that be and go with the flow, the stronger you’ll be.”

Caress continues to support Women entrepreneurs of color with the Caress Dreams Fund Grant

Caress dedicates $500k to supporting Women entrepreneurs of color (Photo courtesy of Caress)

Popular body care brand Caress announced a 2023 re-commitment of $500k towards the IFundWomen of Color initiative. As a founding partner of IFundWomen of Color, Caress understands the importance of supporting women of color through funding, coaching, mentorship, and network-building. In addition to committing $500k, Caress relaunched the Caress Dream Fund, which will award twelve lucky winners with $5,000 grants and a spot in the award-winning IFundWomen Method Crowdfunding Accelerator. Caress Dreams Fund Grant applications are open until May 24, 2023.

A look into the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball

In an evening where all forms of artist expression converged, stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Swizz Beats, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and more gathered in the Brooklyn Museum for the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball. Sponsored by Dior, the event’s co-chair, Haute Couture Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri stressed the importance of uplifting women artists to Women’s Wear Daily. This year, the ball honored multidisciplinary artist and activist Carrie Mae Weems, whose work spans photography, editorial, textiles, audio, video, and more. For Chiuri, hosting the event at the Brooklyn Museum was a very intentional choice.

“It’s the first museum in New York that started to speak about women artists, so for me, it’s very important to be here,” said Chiuri, referring to Judy Chicago’s “Dinner Party,” the feminist installation on permanent display in the museum, per WWD.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the energetic, artistic event:

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Carrie Mae Weems at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Made Possible By Dior Carrie Mae Weems speaks onstage at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior ) Antonia Gentry at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Antonia Gentry attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Carl Hancock Rux at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Made Possible By Dior Carl Hancock Rux speaks onstage at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior ) Kiersey Clemons at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Kiersey Clemons attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Swizz Beatz at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Swizz Beatz attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Kerby Jean-Raymond and Nia Beckett at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Kerby Jean-Raymond and Nia Beckett attend the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Mickalene Thomas at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Mickalene Thomas attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Saundra Williams-Cornwell at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Saundra Williams-Cornwell attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior) Celeste performs at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Made Possible By Dior Celeste performs at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior ) Laurie Cumbo and guest at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Made Possible By Dior Laurie Cumbo (R) attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior ) Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior)

