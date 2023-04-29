theGrio’s Style Guide: TIME100 Gala glamour, Winnie Harlow on Women’s Health, and Doja Cat slides into Sketchers
This week in style, Rihanna makes a surprise appearance, Carol’s Daughter launches a limited-edition Little Mermaid collection, and more.
Despite his unceremonious departure from CNN on Monday, Don Lemon was all smiles at the 2023 TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday of this week.
While walking the event’s red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Don Lemon confidently entered the event in a tailored navy blue suit. When asked by USA Today what gave him the strength to land on his feet, the journalist jokingly jumped up, saying, “I’m already on my feet. Why would I be down? I’m a very fortunate person.”
Lemon was one of many stars in attendance that evening. Angela Bassett, Doja Cat, and Michael B. Jordan are among the 2023 TIME 100 list honorees who attended the April 26 gala. The TIME100: Most Influential People list is an annual compilation of individuals who have made a significant positive and inspiring impact in their respective fields.
From Bassett’s glimmering suit to Doja Cat’s flirty ruffled gown, here are some standout looks from the influential event:
Sketchers announces Doja Cat as its new artist-in-residence
Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat joins Sketchers as the footwear brand’s first-ever Artist-In-Residence. The entertainer and fashion muse models Sketchers’ “Uno” sneakers in a fierce campaign inspired by Y2K, cyberpunk, and anime.
“Building out this campaign and a new world for the Uno with my creative director Bret Alan Nelson and Skechers has been amazing,” said Doja Cat in a press release sent to theGrio. “This is just the start. I look forward to sharing more of what we’ve been creating soon.”
The artist’s commercial for the campaign is set to debut during the airing of the TIME100 Gala on ABC on April 30th.
Rihanna makes a surprise stop at the Ulta Beauty Conference
Imagine being at a work conference, and Rihanna walks out. The Fenty Beauty mogul recently surprised Ulta Beauty leadership during the retailer’s 2023 Field Leadership Conference at The Venetian in Las Vegas. As the multi-hyphenate artist and mother walked out to a stunned crowd, she jokingly shared her disbelief that Ulta funded employees to travel to Vegas “for fun.”
“This right here makes me want to work for Ulta Beauty,” said Rihanna, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
Rihanna’s appearance came with the exciting announcement of a new color of Fenty Beauty’s new Gloss Bomb Heat, “Glass Slipper.” The brand’s clear lip-plumping lipgloss is available exclusively at Ulta Beauty until May 26.
Alani Noelle collaborates with Target Future Collective
Target has announced its third Future Collective collaborator, Brooklyn-based fashion creative and style influencer Alani Noelle.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, Noelle’s collection, which drops May 7 online and in-store, will consist of almost 90 apparel pieces and accessories ranging from sizes XXS to 4X and 00-30. Noelle’s collection includes plenty of summer-ready looks, like tropical floral-print shorts, cut-out blazers, crop tops, knit sleeveless dresses, and more. Prices will range from $15 to $48.
Noelle told WWD, “Creating a collection rooted in self-expression has been a goal of mine, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Target to bring this goal to life. It’s a dream come true to have been recognized and championed for my personal style and to be given the opportunity to share that with so many people, especially those who look like me.”
Carol’s Daughter drops ‘The Little Mermaid’ collection
You can channel those “under the sea” vibes on your next wash day.
According to a release to theGrio, Disney has partnered exclusively with Carol’s Daughter on a haircare line based on the upcoming live-action film “The Little Mermaid.” For the release, available online and in-store now, the brand remixed three of its classic collections — Black Vanilla, Wash Day Delight, and Goddess Strength — with limited-edition packaging in honor of Disney Princess Ariel.
The brand is also offering a Black Vanilla Kit, featuring its Moisture and Shine Leave-In Conditioner with a detangling comb and brush, as well as a Goddess Strength Kit, featuring the Divine Strength Leave-In Cream with comb and brush.
“I am ecstatic to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘The Little Mermaid,’” said Lisa Price, Founder of Carol’s Daughter. “This is a full-circle moment for so many Carol’s Daughter fans who grew up watching the film, and who will now see themselves in the characters onscreen — a moment in which Carol’s Daughter is proud to be part.”
Women’s Health reminds us that “our bodies are awesome”
This year, the annual Women’s Health Body Issue explores the “awe” phenomenon — specifically, the connection between feeling inspired by something bigger than yourself and your overall health. Once bullied for her vitiligo, supermodel Winnie Harlow is this year’s cover star and opens up about perseverance, taking on new challenges, and embracing her authentic self.
“I am so grateful to be on the cover of the Body Issue… It took me time to learn how beautiful being unique is, and being able to showcase on a big cover the beauty in uniqueness is incredible … I hope that everybody that sees this cover knows that they are beautiful in their uniqueness too.”
Inside the issue, the magazine has dedicated an entire portfolio titled “Our Bodies Are Awesome” featuring eight women — including yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley; actor, model, and activist Jillian Mercado; comedian and actor Amanda Seales; USWNT professional soccer player and mom Sydney Leroux; Nike trainer and podcast host Betina Gozo Shimonek; and more — baring it all.
According to a release to theGrio, their stories prove that “awe” can strike at any point and leave you feeling “awestruck by your own self.” Speaking about how yoga has unlocked her self-love, Stanley said, “I don’t always feel amazing about my body, but I’ve learned that what’s truly beautiful is the strength in vulnerability — pushing yourself, opening up, and letting go. The more you can submit to the powers that be and go with the flow, the stronger you’ll be.”
Caress continues to support Women entrepreneurs of color with the Caress Dreams Fund Grant
Popular body care brand Caress announced a 2023 re-commitment of $500k towards the IFundWomen of Color initiative. As a founding partner of IFundWomen of Color, Caress understands the importance of supporting women of color through funding, coaching, mentorship, and network-building. In addition to committing $500k, Caress relaunched the Caress Dream Fund, which will award twelve lucky winners with $5,000 grants and a spot in the award-winning IFundWomen Method Crowdfunding Accelerator. Caress Dreams Fund Grant applications are open until May 24, 2023.
A look into the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball
In an evening where all forms of artist expression converged, stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Swizz Beats, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and more gathered in the Brooklyn Museum for the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball. Sponsored by Dior, the event’s co-chair, Haute Couture Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri stressed the importance of uplifting women artists to Women’s Wear Daily. This year, the ball honored multidisciplinary artist and activist Carrie Mae Weems, whose work spans photography, editorial, textiles, audio, video, and more. For Chiuri, hosting the event at the Brooklyn Museum was a very intentional choice.
“It’s the first museum in New York that started to speak about women artists, so for me, it’s very important to be here,” said Chiuri, referring to Judy Chicago’s “Dinner Party,” the feminist installation on permanent display in the museum, per WWD.
Here are some of our favorite looks from the energetic, artistic event:
