Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 songs that lift up your spirits on a bad day?

Nothing like a great song to give you a pick-me-up. Whether you’ve had a rough day at work, school, or home. Listen as hosts Dozie Ezemma and Alexandria Ikomoni share their favorite songs to listen to on a rainy day.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs onstage at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Jan. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET)

READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT:

Dozie Ezemma: What are the top three songs that lift up your spirits on a bad day?

Dozie Ezemma: My No. 1. You know, Tamela Mann? “Take Me to the King”… Throw me a little bit of that.

Dozie Ezemma: No. 2 is Tasha Cobbs‘ “For Your Glory”… Listen, Tasha Cobbs?…I mean, she changed her last name a little bit because she got married… That’s my joint.

Dozie Ezemma: And No. 3, I love my Caribbean music. It’s old school: Serani, “No Games.”

Dozie Ezemma: If that plays at a party, there’s no way I’m sitting down. Which means I’m dancing with somebody’s daughter. It’s a must. You feel me? That’s my top 3. What you got?

Alexandria Ikomoni: It gets you in a good spirit, for sure. OK. You took my Tasha Cobbs Leonard song, so I’m going to say [her song] “Break Every Chain.”

Alexandria Ikomoni: I need some kind of worship to get me in the right spirit.

Dozie Ezemma: That was good.

Alexandria Ikomoni: I’m from Atlanta. I love some good hip-hop music. I’m going to say Lil Baby “Sum 2 Prove.”

Alexandria Ikomoni: I sometimes need a little motivation. You know, I’m sorry. I have to. I just feel like he has the music that makes you want to hustle. Go harder. Even like, even in business, it’s not always roses, you know? You need that little pickup. Lil Baby does that for me.

Alexandria Ikomoni: And, of course, Beyoncé. Let me see if I can pick one… If Beyoncé’s music does not lift up your spirits, something is wrong.

Dozie Ezemma: She is the G.O.A.T. Nobody can take that from her, right?

Alexandria Ikomoni: I’m going to say “Flawless.” I feel like “Flawless” makes sense.

Alexandria Ikomoni: So those are my three. Beyoncé, I’m here for it.

