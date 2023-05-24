Michelle Buteau stars in ‘Survival of the Thickest’ Netflix trailer

The upcoming scripted comedy series is scheduled to hit the streaming service this summer.

A new Netflix binge is on the way! From the comedic mind of Michelle Buteau comes “Survival of the Thickest,” a scripted comedy series scheduled to drop on the streamer this summer.

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming series is based on the comedian’s acclaimed book of essays of the same name. The first season of the series will consist of eight, 25-minute episodes, per the official press release.

The series will follow Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), a “Black, plus-size and newly single” stylist, according to the series description. After unexpectedly finding herself having to rebuild her career, Mavis is “determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

Peppermint stars as Peppermint and Michelle Buteau stars as Mavis in “Survival of the Thickest.”

(Photo by Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2023)

“I want to dress women and help them love their bodies,” Buteau’s Mavis says in the trailer. The clip gives fans a look at the supporting cast as well, including Tone Bell, Christine Horn and Tasha Smith. Check out the trailer below:

The series also boasts a bevy of well-known guest stars, including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais, who also appears in the trailer.

As theGrio previously reported, Buteau expressed her delight when the series was initially announced. “It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” she said. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it!”

This series is not Buteau’s first collaboration with the streaming service. “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia,” the comedy special of “First Wives Club” actress, aired on Netfilix. She is also the host of the streamer’s popular reality TV series, “The Circle.”

“Survival of the Thickest” is scheduled to premiere July 13 on Netflix.

