Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, among first round of performers for 2023 BET Awards

GloRilla, The Sugarhill Gang and Fat Joe were also announced to perform at the annual awards show on June 25.

Hip-hop is front and center at the 2023 BET Awards. The network announced the first round of performers for this year’s ceremony, including Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane and GloRilla.

Rappers from various eras and generations are expected to hit the BET Awards stage in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Along with Lil Uzi Vert and GloRilla, newcomers and hitmakers like Doechii, Tyga, and Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.) are slated to perform.

Fat Joe, Ja Rule, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Kid ‘N Play, and Warren G will represent the seasoned hip-hop legends scheduled to participate in the award show. Remy Ma, Chief Keef, 69 Boyz, Ying Yang Twins, Yo-Yo, Trina, Master P, Uncle Luke, MC Lyte, Soulja Boy, and E-40 were announced to perform.

Big Daddy Kane performs onstage during the “2018 Tribeca Studios and MCM Sneak Preview of Women’s Hip Hop” on April 24, 2018, At Public Hotel (Public Arts) in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival)

Hip-hop isn’t the only live music viewers are expected to see at the ceremony. Singer Coco Jones is also slated to perform at the BET Awards.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region,” Connie Orlando, BET EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture.”

BET will presumably announce more performers at a later date.

The 2023 BET Awards is slated to air live at 8 p.m. ET on June 25 from Los Angeles. Drake leads all artists with seven nominations, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Best Group with 21 Savage for their collaborative album, “Her Loss.”

GloRilla earned six nominations, leading all females. She received nods for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year for “Anyways, Life’s Great.” Lizzo and 21 Savage each received five nominations, while Beyoncé, SZA, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and Burna Boy all gained four nods.

