5 most unforgettable moments from 2023 BET Awards

Review: TheGrio lists the five most memorable moments from the annual award show.

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

The 2023 BET Awards had a different vibe from previous years.

For one thing, it leaned heavily into rap performances in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year. Numerous rappers and MCs from various generations and regions took the stage in celebration of the music and culture.

Another reason why this year’s ceremony felt different was because there was no host. Due to the writer’s strike, the BET Awards aired with no master of ceremonies and no formal script for presenters. The lack of writers showed during the telecast, as presenters were left to their own devices more or less.

With so much going on and a structure different than most years, the 2023 BET Awards left viewers with no shortage of unforgettable moments, including performances from MC Lyte and Big Daddy Kane, new acts like GloRilla and Ice Spice rapping with elaborate set pieces, and Mad Skillz giving a heartfelt history lesson about the progression of hip-hop. Here are theGrio’s five most memorable moments.

Teyana Taylor accepts her award via FaceTime Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor is seen on a smartphone screen held by her mom performing onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Teyana Taylor won the Video Director of the Year Award for the second time. She previously won the honor at the 2020 BET Awards. Taylor was not in attendance, so her mother accepted the trophy on her behalf. However, she decided to be in the moment and called her daughter on a video call with her cell phone. Taylor was initially confused, but when her mother told her she won, Taylor leaped with excitement, giving an impromptu speech despite poor Wi-Fi reception.

Offset and Quavo honor Takeoff with “Bad & Boujee” (Left to right) Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Many surprise performances happened at last night’s ceremony. One of the most significant unannounced performances came from Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of the Migos. Rapping in front of a spaceship to start, the projection of the ship launched, revealing a projection of their former group mate Takeoff, who died last November. The two then performed their breakout 2016 hit, “Bad & Boujee.”

Patti LaBelle’s Tina Turner Tribute Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) The yearly “In Memoriam” segment of the ceremony, commemorating a Black entertainment figure who died within the previous year, reached a climax with a tribute to Tina Turner. Patti LaBelle performed the tribute to the icon who passed away last month. LaBelle sang Turner’s 1989 hit “(Simply) the Best,” but unfortunately, the R&B legend struggled through it, unable to read the lyrics during her performance. She kept telling the audience, “I’m trying,” and recovered at the end with some of her signature power ad-libs.

Busta Rhymes’ Lifetime Achievement Moment (Left and right) Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) On a night when rap legends like Big Daddy Kane, E-40, and Fat Joe all performed, Busta Rhymes’ moment on the stage was one of the most amazing. Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Busta was unapologetically emotional, shedding tears at the top of his acceptance speech. After his lengthy speech, he took the stage to perform his best-known songs, from “Ante Up (Remix)” to “Scenario” and “Break Ya Neck.” Swizz Beatz, Rah Digga, Remy Ma, and Coi Leray were among the all-star cast of performers who joined Busta for his big moment.

Coco Jones Put The Crowd in the “ICU” Coco Jones performs onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) It was a big night for Coco Jones. The singer-actress took home the first award of the evening for Best New Artist. After a gracious, emotional acceptance speech, the “Bel-Air” star took the stage to perform her single, “ICU.” As one of the few non-rap performances of the night, Jones gave a star-making performance, singing in simulated rain and bringing the crowd to their feet with her passionate vocals.

Matthew Allen is an entertainment writer of music and culture for theGrio. He is an award-winning music journalist, TV producer and director based in Brooklyn, NY. He’s interviewed the likes of Quincy Jones, Jill Scott, Smokey Robinson and more for publications such as Ebony, Jet, The Root, Village Voice, Wax Poetics, Revive Music, Okayplayer, and Soulhead. His video work can be seen on PBS/All Arts, Brooklyn Free Speech TV and BRIC TV.

