Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict to star in Tyler Perry film ‘Divorce in the Black’

The upcoming project is the media mogul's second film to come from his four-picture deal with Amazon Studios.

Tyler Perry’s next Amazon Studios film is on the way. Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and more are set to star in “Divorce in the Black,” an upcoming project from Tyler Perry Studios.

The upcoming film, written and directed by Perry, stems from the creator’s four-picture deal he signed with Amazon Studios last year. Per the official synopsis included in the press release, the film centers around Ava, a young bank professional who, “is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.”

Meagan Good attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Good and Hardrict lead the cast alongside Joseph Lee Anderson (“Young Rock”), Taylor Polidore (“Snowfall”), Shannon Wallace (“City on a Hill”), Richard Lawson (“For Colored Girls”), and Debbi Morgan (“Power Book II: Ghost”).

The news of “Divorce in the Black” comes just one day after an announcement for “Black, White, & Blue,” Perry’s first film from his deal, also written, directed, and produced by the multi-hyphenate for Amazon Studios, as theGrio previously reported.

When Perry’s deal with Amazon Studios was first announced last fall, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke referred to him as “one of the most prolific creators of our time.” She added, “We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

Release dates for “Divorce in the Black” and “Black, White, & Blue” have yet to be announced.

