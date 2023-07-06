Billy Porter and husband end marriage after 6 years

The couple's decision to split is an "amicable and mutual one" that came after "much consideration," according to Porter's rep.

Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith are parting ways after six years of marriage.

The couple, who first tied the knot in 2017, are officially breaking up, per a statement sent to People Magazine. Porter’s rep Simon Halls told the outlet, “I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” the statement continues. “There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Porter and Smith met over a decade ago at a dinner party in 2009, People Magazine reports. After a five-year breakup, the two rekindled their romance and got married on Jan. 14, 2017, just two weeks after Porter proposed to Smith in London. As theGrio previously reported, the actor spoke often about his husband Smith, thanking him in his Emmys speech back in 2019.

Porter has a busy year ahead, as theGrio previously reported. The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is taking on the role of literary giant James Baldwin. The upcoming film is in the works from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP). Allen is founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group — which also owns theGrio. The script will be written by Porter and Dan McCabe.

