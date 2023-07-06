India.Arie comments on Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion’s Essence Fest set

Arie said a sexually charged portion of Monáe’s Essence Fest set is part of what should be deemed “adult entertainment” becoming more mainstream.

India.Arie voiced her opinion on Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe’s performance at this year’s Essence Festival. She commented on Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual presentations at the festival, calling it a “lack of discretion.”

On Tuesday, Essence Fest posted a video clip of Megan’s performance on its official Instagram page. With the caption, “Hot girl bootcamp was in full effect last night. It’s @janellemonae with the encouragement for us,” the video featured several women twerking on stage for the crowd, with Monáe cheering them on.

Arie expressed her feelings about the clip in the post’s comment section. The four-time Grammy Award-winner wrote a lengthy post about Megan and Monáe’s performance and what they portrayed to the Essence Fest attendees.

India.Arie performing onstage during the pre-telecast Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City in January 2018. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO.” She said when we as a culture make something like this mainstream, it shows a “lack of discretion [and] discernment.”

The “Strength, Courage, and Wisdom” singer said while there may be many people in the culture who want see the type of performances and presentations that mirror Megan and Monáe’s performance, there are just as many people who want to see Black music displayed “in a respectful light.”

Arie ended the comment saying, “Id like to go on the record saying : this wont age well and thats my issue. i LOVE Janelle AND Meg the way i love us all ~ AND i dont like this moment.”

The singer-songwriter’s comments went viral, prompting criticism on social media. The backlash compelled Arie to respond via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She clarified her statement, insisting that she was talking about the context of Monáe’s performance only, saying that what she considers more “adult entertainment” was becoming more mainstream.

“I HATE defending simple logic, so I’m going to just say this,” Arie posted. “THIS IS NOT AN ISSUE WITH ANY OF MY SISTERS. PERIOD.”

Janelle Monáe, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Arie continued, “for 20 plus years, I ran 100 miles [and] hours at a time…in the name of Healing. So when I see something that sparks my personal mission..I speak. There’s not [a] scandal here. Just a woman’s opinion.”

Arie fiercely stated that she refuses to allow anyone to portray her as a woman who tears down other Black women. She wrote that she will never allow anyone to paint her “as a person who would use other women for kindling in the burning down of the patriarchy.”

