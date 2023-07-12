‘The Changeling’ trailer highlights LaKeith Stanfield in drama series

The upcoming mini-series based on Victor LaValle's critically acclaimed book of the same name will hit the streaming service later this year.

“The Changeling,” starring LaKeith Stanfield, is coming to Apple TV+. The eight-part drama series is based on Victor LaValle’s book of the same name.

LaKeith Stanfield in a scene from “The Changeling,” which premieres Sept. 8 on Apple TV+.

(Photo credit: Apple)

Described as a “fairy tale for grownups,” the upcoming series is written and directed by Kelly Marcel (“Cruella,” “Venom”) with Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure,” “Queen & Slim”) joining as director of the pilot episode.

“A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed,” the logline reads. Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett join Stanfield in the cast.

Stanfield not only stars in the project, but executive produces as well alongside Marcel, LaValle and Matsoukas, through her De La Revolución Films. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug executive produce via Annapurna. David Knoller, director Jonathan van Tulleken, Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also join as executive producers.

At the time of its publication, “The Changeling” earned rave reviews from various outlets and was listed on The New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2017. In a review, Jennifer Senior of The New York Times called the book “so impressively gruesome that it’s taken up residence ” in her dreams.

Stanfield shared the official poster to his Instagram, which is a reality-bending image showing a character freefalling from skyscrapers into trees. The actor simply wrote, “Magical black fairy tale in NYC.” Check out the poster below:

Teaser artwork for “The Changeling.” (Apple)

The first three episodes of “The Changeling” drop Friday, Sept. 8 on Apple TV+, with one episode airing weekly through Oct.13.

