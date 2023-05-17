LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson star in spooky ‘Haunted Mansion’ trailer

Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto also join the highly anticipated.

Disney has cooked up a new “Haunted Mansion” for the next generation.

Based on the classic Disney World attraction of the same name, “Haunted Mansion” is set to spook theaters this summer, and Disney just dropped a brand new trailer for the film starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, and more.

“Haunted Mansion” Official Poster. Credit: Walt Disney Studios

The highly anticipated film from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien will center around a woman and her son, played by Dawson and Chase W. Dillon, respectively, who “enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.”

The trailer wastes no time getting to the “haunted” part of the title, giving fans a glimpse of all the ghosts and spirits awaiting the characters in the mansion. “I should warn you before you step inside the house, this can change the course of your entire life,” Dawson’s character warns Stanfield’s at the top of the clip.

The trailer then focuses on the project’s all-star cast, which in addition to Dawson and Stanfield includes Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. Jamie Lee Curtis appears as Madame Leota and Jared Leto plays The Hatbox Ghost, both classic characters from the theme park ride. Check out the clip below:

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming film is the second based on the beloved Walt Disney World attraction, which debuted in 1969. The first adaptation, 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion” starring Eddie Murphy, was a “moderate” box office success but failed to produce any sequels like the similar “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“Haunted Mansion” premieres July 28th in theaters.

