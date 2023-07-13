5 SIAC games to be broadcast on HBCU GO

The streaming platform will feature top-notch talent and teams from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference starting in September.

Loading the player...

Streaming platform HBCU GO will broadcast five football games featuring elite talent from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this season, according to a press release issued on July 13.

The games, involving teams from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), kick off Sept. 9 when Fort Valley State visits Clark Atlanta.

Curtis Symonds, president of HBCU GO, called the partnership to broadcast SIAC games “a historic moment.”

“This is a historic moment,” Curtis Symonds, president of HBCU GO, said in a news release. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to bring their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our growing audience and SIAC fans.”

He added, “We hope to develop a wide catalog of additional sporting events with the SIAC.”

In other games, Albany State will visit Kentucky State on Sept. 30, followed by Miles at Benedict (Oct. 7), Central State at Clark Atlanta (Oct. 21), and Miles at Albany State (Oct. 28). All games begin at 1 p.m.

Benedict won the 2022 SIAC championship, beating Tuskegee 58-21.

The games spotlight a number of the conference’s best players. The first game on Sept. 9 will feature the Fort Valley State quarterback Kelvin Durham, voted the preseason offensive player of the year by SIAC head coaches and sports information directors.

Durham, a dynamic redshirt sophomore, passed for 1,994 yards last season, ran for another 258, and led the league in passing touchdowns with 16.

The SIAC tabbed Benedict’s Loobert Denelus as the preseason defensive player of the year. Denelus, a senior defensive lineman, was the anchor of a defense that allowed just 12.9 points per game, the best in the SIAC and fourth in Division 11. He was the 2022 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year and an American Football Coaches Association All-American.

Benedict is also favored to win the conference.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO, setting the stage for an exhilarating season,” announced the SIAC commissioner, Anthony Holloman. “Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC football.”

He continued, “This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC football with fans everywhere.”

HBCU GO is part of Allen Media Group, which also owns theGrio. Byron Allen is AMG’s founder/chairman/CEO.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!