Pregnant Serena Williams showcases how dancing keeps her baby healthy

Tennis star Serena Williams is dancing through her second pregnancy — and you should too!

Serena Williams is “shaking her groove thang” all the way to the delivery room.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, seen on stage in May at the OMR digital trade show in Hamburg, Germany, this week shared a video of herself dancing during her pregnancy. (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

This week, the expecting tennis star and entrepreneur shared a video on Instagram of her dancing on an undisclosed set. Williams proudly displayed her baby bump in a yellow two-piece skirt set while dancing to a Beyoncé single, “Energy.”

“I was doing some hip isolations….behind the scenes while waiting to resume shooting helps to keep baby healthyyyyyyy #dance #pregnant,” wrote the mother of two.

The now-retired, six-time U.S. Open champion announced her growing family on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. Since having her first daughter, Olympia, Williams has advocated for maternal health after her near-death post-partum experience.

“Giving birth to my baby, it turned out, was a test for how loud and how often I would have to call out before I was finally heard,” Williams told Elle when recounting her birthing experience.

Williams revealed she experienced a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs that developed soon after giving birth, causing her ​​”excruciating pain” and temporarily paralyzing her legs and back. Recounting how “no one was really listening to what [she] was saying,” Williams shed light on the unfortunate experience of many Black women in this country, who are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

That’s why it’s crucial for Black women to not only advocate for themselves in medical spaces but also do everything they can to stay healthy, especially when preparing to give birth. Studies show dancing during pregnancy can be beneficial when done carefully. Here are five reasons why women, unless on bedrest or experiencing complications, should follow in Williams’ footsteps and “release the wiggle” during pregnancy:

It keeps you healthy

Dances like Zumba, jazz, samba, belly dancing, salsa, and ballet that don’t involve jumping or lifting keep your heart and lungs healthy as they promote blood circulation. They can also help regulate your blood pressure, ensuring your body produces enough oxygen and nutrients for your growing fetus.

It keeps you emotionally and physically balanced

Pregnancy can shift a woman’s center of gravity, causing you to feel a bit more clumsy. Dancing is an easy way to improve balance and coordination by helping you feel more connected to your body, hopefully preventing accidental falls. Similarly, the endorphins released while dancing are natural stress relievers.

It’s an energy booster

Since caffeine intake is often limited during pregnancy, dancing can help you fight any sluggish feelings that come with hormonal changes. It won’t hit as hard as a cup of coffee, but being active will promote better sleep, helping you feel a bit more well-rested.

It can help with labor and delivery

A twerk a day will have the baby on its way! The hip movements seen in Latin and African dances strengthen and stretch your pelvis, which can alleviate your baby’s passage and help you feel more comfortable with laboring positions.

It’s a fun way to connect with your body and your baby

The stress and sometimes drastic physical changes that accompany pregnancy can be a lot. So much so some women begin to feel disconnected from their bodies. Whether taking a formal dance class or just moving to your speakers at home, dancing is a great way to tune out the world and let the music take over.

Just remember: Please consult your doctor before participating in any strenuous activity while pregnant.

