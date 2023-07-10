After sharing her IVF journey, Da Brat gives birth to ‘perfect’ son at 49

Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart endured challenges and scrutiny while shedding light on the realities of IVF for Black women.

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart have officially welcomed their son.

At 49, the rapper and reality TV star, whose given name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, gave birth to a baby boy at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on July 6 in Atlanta, according to People magazine. She told the publication how perfect the newborn is in his mothers’ eyes.

Rapper DaBrat performs onstage during the 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

“I can’t believe he came out of me. Feels like a dream,” she said. “He’s perfect in every way.”

In fact, Da Brat and Dupart, who is the founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, found their baby boy so perfect they reportedly considered naming him after the adjective. Instead, they stuck with their plan to name him True Legend Harris-Dupart.

After the couple unfortunately experienced a miscarriage of their first pregnancy in 2022, the “Funkified” rapper first announced her pregnancy this February. Since then, from their gender reveal party to their ”Minions”-themed baby shower, the couple has shared many moments on their pregnancy journey on social media, in the press, and on their reality TV show, “Brat Loves Judy.”

Da Brat also shed light on the realities of conceiving in your late 40s, sharing that she became pregnant through IVF using an egg from Harris-Dupart. Together, the couple illuminated the reality of seeking out artificial insemination as a Black woman when they revealed their sperm donor was white on an episode of their reality show — a moment that garnered considerable online scrutiny but eventually spread awareness of the severe lack of Black sperm donors.

Da Brat also worked late into her pregnancy, memorably performing at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors and the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas earlier this summer. Highlighting her pregnancy, the rapper’s choice of outfit at Lovers & Friends, a jersey with a baby bump cutout, caused a stir online, where she received praise and criticism in equal measure.

Despite the more chaotic moments, Da Brat told the publication her journey into motherhood has been “more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

She admits she’d previously dismissed the experience. Before carrying True, Da Brat shared she was against ever getting pregnant.

“I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me,” she told People in February. Harris-Dupart, who could no longer carry a child after experiencing a miscarriage along with other health complications, was ultimately able to convince her.

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning,” said Harris-Dupart, “but I felt like she should have the experience.”

