theGrio Style Guide: Beyoncé’s new scent, Tia Mowry’s hair-story, and Lionel Richie’s mustache

This week in style, Starter and MLB’s Bronx Bubble Jacket makes a comeback, Grace Wales Bonner enters the MoMA, a new book commemorates Cicely Tyson's style and more.

The FBI works hard, but the Beyhive works harder. As fans continue to search for clues of when or if Beyoncé will (finally) release visuals to accompany her hit album “Renaissance” (hint: “You are the visual, Baby“), members of the Hive stumbled across a hidden page on the star’s website. The mystery link revealed Beyoncé’s newest business venture — luxury fragrance.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Crafted and designed by Beyoncé, the mystery eau de parfum is described to be encased in art with notes of clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine samba, Namibian myrrh, and golden amber. Though the fragrance’s arrival may have been unexpected, it is far from the star’s first perfume launch. In 2009, the “Heated” singer released her first fragrance, “Heat,” produced by Coty, which quickly became a bestseller and led to its second iteration, “Heat Rush” (with ten more scents to follow).

Now, over a decade later, Queen Bey is back with a luxury fragrance currently available for preorder exclusively on Beyoncé.com. Retailing for $160, fans in the US and Canada can sign up for notifications about the scent, which is scheduled to begin shipping in November 2023.

But wait — there may be more: Beyoncé has been tiptoeing around the lifestyle industry, as the star teased a potential haircare line earlier this year. However, the megastar may have been a little busy between her ongoing world tour and latest Ivy Park release.

Starter and MLB’s iconic Bronx Bubble Jacket makes a comeback

Eddie Murphy, left, alongside Arsenio Hall, wearing the Starter and MLB Bronx Bubble Jacket in “Coming to America.” (Photo courtesy of Starter and MLB)

Sports apparel company Starter is teaming up with Major League Baseball to re-release the legendary “Bronx Bubble” jacket, which captures the intersection of sports, music, and culture. In the ’90s and early 2000s, the Bronx Bubble jacket transcended the bounds of sports, quickly reaching cultural icon status with the help of stars like LL Cool J, Eddie Murphy, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Will Smith, Run DMC, Jay-Z, Eminem, Missy Elliott, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Pink, Spike Lee and more.

“The Bronx Bubble is widely recognized as an iconic and timeless piece of cultural legacy,” said Carl Banks, President of G-III sports apparel group, in a press release shared with theGrio. “Collaborating with MLB for this limited edition drop is a full circle moment. We are simultaneously bringing back this style staple while paying homage to the culture.”

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Starter and MLB NYC are celebrating the jacket’s comeback at the MLB NYC Flagship store on July 25. With nostalgic installations and musical appearances from Jadakiss and DJ Funk Flex, attendees will gain first access to the collection’s presale. Featuring classic NYC baseball teams — the Yankees, Mets, and Brooklyn Dodgers — the Bronx Bubble jacket retails for $300 and will be available at Starter.com, the MLB NYC Flagship Store, and other specialty retailers.

MoMA x Grace Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner to curate exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Museum of Modern Art has called on designer Grace Wales Bonner for its 16th installment of the “MoMA’s Artist’s Choice” series. For her exhibition, “Artist’s Choice: Grace Wales Bonner — Spirit Movers,” the London-based fashion designer will continue her concentration on Black culture by showcasing creative expressions influenced by the artistic heritage, experiences, forms, and sounds of the African diaspora. With the help of Michelle Kuo, the museum’s Marlene Hess curator, and Dana Liljegren, curatorial assistant in the department of painting and sculpture, Bonner will select 50 curated pieces that tell the multifaceted history of Black people, evoke fresh connections among individuals and locations, and encourage reflection.

Including artwork by Terry Adkins, Moustapha Dimé, Agnes Martin, Man Ray, Betye Saar, and David Hammons, Bonner’s “Spirit Movers” exhibit will debut on November 18 and open until April 7. MoMA reportedly plans to publish a book entitled “Grace Wales Bonner: Dream in the Rhythm — Visions of Sound and Spirit in the MoMA Collection” alongside the exhibit. Described as “an archive of soulful expression,” the book combines images and poetry.

The #MaesaMagicIncubator program is calling Black and brown beauty and wellness entrepreneurs

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Beauty and wellness entrepreneurs, now may be your chance to set your growing business up for success.

The beauty incubator Maesa, the force behind TPH by Taraji, Flower by Drew Barrymore, Kristin Ess Hair, and more, is relaunching its #MaesaMagicIncubator program. According to a release to theGrio, the program is open to all beauty and wellness entrepreneurs from underserved communities earning $100K or less from their business. Applications are open now through September 1, 2023; the ten top applicants will get the chance for in-person interviews; ultimately, three will be chosen for the program.

The final three will partake in a 12-week intensive curriculum offering mentorship by big names in the beauty industry, hands-on education, and funding of $35,000.

Nicole Byer and Kitty & Vibe’s inclusive new collection

Nicole Byer in Kitty & Vibe “Hot Tropics” campaign (Photo courtesy of Kitty & Vibe)

Actress-comedian Nicole Byer and swimwear brand Kitty & Vibe have joined forces to create a swimsuit collection for everybody and every booty. As one of the brand’s newest creative directors, Byer’s “Hot Tropics” collection is designed for “the big divas, the little divas, and everyone in between.”

“I love my body in a bathing suit. It’s yummy as hell, and I want others to love their bodies and feel good in the bodies they have. For that to happen, bathing suit brands need to have size inclusivity, which is why I’m so happy to be working with Kitty & Vibe,” said Byer in a press release shared with theGrio. “They understand that small divas all the way to the big divas need to look and feel good. I’ve always wanted to create a bathing suit line, and now my lil dream is a reality, and that’s a real treat for me.”

The actress and comedian’s collection includes three bold designs featuring cheetah prints, jewel-toned colors, and other tropical-inspired elements. “Hot Tropics” also launches the brand’s expanded size range, extending to 6X.

Shop the new collection here.

Tia Mowry talks haircare and representation in the beauty industry

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“There’s always some sort of meaning when it comes to our hair,” Tia Mowry told Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s part of our culture.”

In a sitdown conversation with WWD, Tia Mowry and Ally Love from the Today Show discuss their relationships with their hair. With the help of biotech company and beauty manufacturer Amyris, Mowry launched 4U by Tia, a clean textured haircare brand. Created “4U to do what you want. 4U to do what makes you feel good. 4U, your lifestyle, and your journey,” Mowry revealed how her personal experiences inspired her entrepreneurial pursuit. Love and Mowry agreed that the lack of representation in the beauty industry negatively impacted their relationship with their hair growing up. Today, Love sees her curls as her “best accessory,” while Mowry hopes to see more retailers support brands and products designed for Black hair.

As “4U by Tia” grows, the brand’s founder says she’s focused on “inspiring, encouraging, and just providing.”

Lionel Richie shares the story behind his iconic mustache as he debuts a new fragrance and plans to expand his brand

Lionel Richie performs onstage on February 18, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation)

“Running With the Night” on the success of his first fragrance, “Hello,” released in 2019 and based on his iconic hit of the same title, Lionel Richie is back with a brand new song-inspired fragrance: “Easy Like Sunday Morning.”

He told WWD the fragrance is based not only on his hit with the Commodores, “Easy (Like Sunday Morning),” but his ideas of what a serene Sunday morning should smell like. To Richie, the vibe is similar to the aromas in the air during youngest daughter Sofia Richie’s recent wedding. The music icon also said fragrances are just the start; Richie has plans to expand his brand to home, health, and men’s grooming — and when it comes to grooming, Richie is a voice to trust.

While promoting the new fragrance in an interview with People magazine, Richie shared the story behind his signature mustache.

“It started from a very simple equation,” he said. “I’m in a hotel room for seven hours before I do a show. I am obsessed with a mirror. And all of a sudden, one day, someone gave me one of those five-time [magnifying] mirrors. And that messed me up for life.”

He has been diligently maintaining his mustache ever since.

“I’m the guy who obsesses over the fact of [is it] equal on the left side? On the right side?” he says.

Richie’s Easy Like Sunday Morning fragrance is now on HSN with a bundle set retailing for $49.95, a 3.4-oz bottle for $59, and a 0.33-oz rollerball for $20.

An upcoming book will detail Cicely Tyson’s longtime collaboration with fashion designer B Michael

Cicely Tyson attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

The late Cicely Tyson is known for groundbreaking work as a legendary Black actress. She should also be known as a former muse and friend of veteran fashion designer B Michael.

According to WWD, “Muse: Cicely Tyson and Me, a Relationship Forged in Fashion” will hit shelves on Jan. 23, published by Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. In the book, the designer chronicles his relationship with the actress, which began in 2006 when B Michael agreed to dress the actress for Oprah’s Legends Ball that year. Readers will be treated to intimate private moments and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the duo’s public moments together. Michael told WWD he began writing the book, his first, in 2020 with Tyson’s blessing.

Olympia outs mom Serena Williams’ wig

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women’s singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Kids say the darnedest things.

On Twitter, Serena Williams shared a recent and hilariously relatable incident with her daughter Olympia, which had the internet in stitches. According to Williams, one day, while out with her firstborn, a woman was complimenting her hair when Olympia boldly declared, “It’s a wig.”

The moment sent the internet into a frenzy, with many users commiserating with the tennis champion and mother. Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted the definition for “time-out” in the replies, while another user noted, “Kids will humble you every time 🤣.” Yet another summed it up succinctly, saying, “It be your own kids!”

