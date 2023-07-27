Drake gets big hug from mom after he performs song about family

The Canadian-born hitmaker serenaded his mom, Sandi Graham, with 2011's "Look What You've Done."

Loading the player...

Drake shared a sweet moment with his mother on stage during the rapper’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, People reports.

The Canadian-born hitmaker serenaded his mom, Sandi Graham, with his 2011 song, “Look What You’ve Done.” Fan-filmed videos from the concert show Graham sitting beside her son on a couch and smiling as he recites the lyrics from a notebook. The words recount his childhood and his desire to care for his mother after becoming a successful entertainer.

Drake attends the 2019 Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.” This week in New York, the rapper serenaded his mother, Sandi Graham. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the song, as Today.com reports, he raps, “You knew that I was gon’ be something/ When you’re stressed out and you need somethin’, I got you, yeah/ Look what you’ve done, look what you’ve done.”

The lyrics also include, “And I finally send you to Rome/ And get to make good on my promise/ It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known/’Cause you deserve it.”

At the end of the performance, Drake and his mother share a loving embrace. During the emotional exchange, Graham appears to hold back tears, putting a hand over her face.

“Look What You’ve Done” is the opening song in Drake’s setlist for the It’s All a Blur Tour, which features 21 Savage, People reports.

Many of Drake’s songs include references to his mother, such as “You & The 6” and “Star67” — both highlight their deep bond. When her son was preparing to release his “Certified Lover Boy” album, Graham wrote him a sweet note.

The note read, “It’s finally come / The countdown has reached one,” she wrote. “… It’s been a long hard road together / Now there’s one more day to go / I want to celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know. Love you more now and forever.”

Drake posted an Instagram tribute to Graham in January, celebrating her birthday.

“Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering,” the superstar captioned a photo of Sandi with his son, Adonis. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!