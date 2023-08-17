Hulu releases teaser trailer for new series, ‘The Other Black Girl’

The 10-episode sci-fi and horror series based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' best-selling novel premieres on Hulu on Sept. 13.

Hulu has released the first official trailer for its forthcoming series, “The Other Black Girl.” The show will premiere on the streaming service on Sept. 13.

“The Other Black Girl” is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The series tells the story of Nella, an editorial assistant at Wagner Books. Fed up with being the only Black woman working at the company, her spirits lift when another Black woman, Hazel, gets hired.

Following Hazel’s hiring, and a new promotion to assistant editor, things start looking up for Nella. However, as her stature with Wagner Books rises, she notices sinister activity is afoot and will have to figure out if Hazel is a friend or an enemy.

As the trailer shows, Hazel begins to see strange, supernatural apparitions reflecting from computer screens and elevator walls. She also receives anonymous notes, with one reading, “Leave Wagner Now.” With a logline of “The truth will change your mind,” the series will fuse sci-fi with suspense and horror.

Sinclair Daniel plays Nella, Ashleigh Murray portrays Hazel, and Bellamy Young, known for her “Scandal” role, plays Vera Parini, Nella’s boss and Wagner Books editor. The show also stars Brittany Adebumola (Malaika), Hunter Parrish (Nella’s boyfriend, Owen), Garcelle Beauvais (Diana Gordon, a renowned author), and Eric McCormack (Richard Wagner, founder of Wagner Books).

All 10 episodes of “The Other Black Girl” will be available to stream when it premieres on Sept. 13. Rashida Jones and Harris co-wrote the pilot episode and serve as executive producers of the series. Adam Fishbach, Gus Hickey, Wyck Godfrey, Tara Duncan, Jordan Reddout, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen also co-executive produce the show. Hickey and Reddout will act as showrunners.

