Charity Lawson joins ‘DWTS,’ gets engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

The reality star handed out one last rose on Monday night's finale, while also announcing her next venture in the reality competition space.

Congratulations are in order for Charity Lawson! “The Bachelorette” star made her big choice on Monday night’s finale, choosing a contestant to spend the rest of her life with and announcing her participation in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lawson, a child and family therapist who is the fifth Black lead overall in the popular reality TV franchise, gave her final rose to Dotun Olubeko during the finale. Olubeko, a Nigerian-born Integrative Medicine Consultant who moved to the United States at age 4, swept Lawson off her feet throughout the season.

Charity Lawson attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2023, in New Orleans. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

While Lawson was left with just Olubeko and tennis professional Joey Graziadei in the end, with Lawson choosing the former to get married to. Graziadei, a fan-favorite of the season, was announced as the next lead of “The Bachelor.”

While Lawson praised both of the final two contestants in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke to her undeniable connection with Olubeko. “When I am with Dotun, you see just this undeniable chemistry. It almost seems like it’s just something that is meant to be.”

Lawson will also compete in the 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Set to air this fall when it will return to ABC, Lawson will compete alongside previously announced contestant Ariana Madix, a cast member on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” per Variety.

Olubeko himself broke the news to Lawson during the finale alongside series host Jesse Palmer. I know you like to cut up. You like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko said to his now-fiancèe. “I’m so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”

