Lauryn Hill announces ‘Miseducation’ 25th-anniversary tour, Fugees to open

Hill is slated to perform in 17 cities across North America and Australia, including New York, Toronto, and Sydney.

Lauryn Hill announced that she’s launching an international tour commemorating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Her former group, The Fugees, will be the opening act during the stateside dates.

Hill is slated to perform in 17 cities during the tour, running from September to November, according to Variety. The five-time Grammy Award winner will perform in North American cities like Minneapolis, Newark, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Toronto. She is scheduled to play overseas, with three dates in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Hill’s scheduled headlining performance at the Global Citizens Festival on Sept. 23 at Central Park in New York City is included on the tour.

(Left to right) Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, the reunited Fugees, performed on Sept. 22, 2021, at Pier 17 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” dropped on Aug. 25, 1998, and became a smash hit. Driven hit singles “Doo-Wop (That Thing),” “Everything is Everything,” and “Ex-Factor,” the album earned Hill five Grammy Awards on its way to a diamond certification.

“‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said. “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music.”

The Fugees, comprising of Hill, rapper-producer Wyclef Jean, and rapper Pras Michel, will open the final 11 of the 17 shows, beginning on Oct. 17 in Newark. Grammy Award-winning Jamaican singer Koffee is slated to open for Hill for two of her three shows in Australia.

In September 2022, Hill, Jean, and Michel reunited for a show at Pier 17 in New York City and, soon after, announced plans for a 12-city tour that fall. After postponing the tour to the following year, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of this second, and so far, latest, album, 1996’s “The Score.” However, the group canceled the tour the following January.

This past June, the Fugees reunited again as a surprise during Hill’s headlining performance at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Hill’s tour go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday via Ticketmaster.

Dates for Lauryn Hill’s tour:

Sept. 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake

Sept. 23 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1 – Gold Coast, AUS – Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 5 – Sydney, AUS – Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 7 – Auckland, NZ – Eden Festival

Oct. 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays (with Fugees)

Oct. 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

Oct. 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with Fugees)

Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

