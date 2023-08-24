Halle Berry set to pay $8000 a month in child support post-divorce

The news comes eight years after the Academy Award winner first filed for divorce from Oliver Martinez, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son.

Halle Berry’s divorce is finalized. After almost eight years, the Academy Award winner has settled a divorce and custody agreement with her ex Oliver Martinez, per People.

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

According to documents obtained by the outlet, the ruling states that Berry and Martinez will share joint legal custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo. It states that Berry will pay $8,000 a month in child support, and also “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000.”

According to the outlet, Berry will also pay for Maceo’s private school tuition, school supplies, uniforms and even extracurricular activities. The outlet reports she, will “pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.”

As theGrio previously reported, Berry and Martinez first announced their divorce in 2015 after two years of marriage. At the time of Berry’s filing, she cited irreconcilable differences.

They shared in a joint statement at the time, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son.”

As theGrio previously reported, Berry’s marriage to Martinez was her third, after being married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. In addition to Maceo, Berry also has a daughter Nahla from her long-term relationship with Gabriel Aubry. Berry was linked to singer Van Hunt in 2020.

